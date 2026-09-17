NSE IPO: 26 crore investor accounts and 3,000+ listed companies — 10 numbers to know

1. 26.14 crore registered investor accounts

As of June 30, 2026, NSE had 261.36 million, or 26.14 crore, registered investor accounts.

2. 13.24 crore unique investors

The exchange had 132.37 million unique registered investors, indicating the scale of its retail and institutional investor base.

3. 3,005 listed entities

NSE had 3,005 listed entities as of June 30, 2026, giving investors access to a broad range of companies through its platform.

4. ₹474.08 lakh crore market capitalisation

The market capitalisation of entities listed on NSE stood at ₹474.08 trillion, or about ₹474.08 lakh crore, as of June 30, 2026.

5. 1,328 trading members

NSE had 1,328 trading members as of June 30, highlighting its extensive intermediary network.

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6. 92.99% cash-market share

NSE accounted for 92.99% of India's cash-market activity in FY26, according to the Angel One report.

7. 99.79% equity-futures share

Its dominance was even higher in equity futures, where NSE held a 99.79% market share in FY26.

8. 74.71% equity-options share

NSE had a 74.71% share of equity options by premium turnover in FY26. However, its share moderated to 68.48% in Q1FY27.

9. ₹16,601 crore revenue

NSE's revenue from operations stood at ₹16,601.31 crore in FY26. However, revenue declined 3.15% year-on-year, while operating EBITDA fell 12.25% to ₹11,097.90 crore.

10. ₹22,561.57 crore IPO

NSE's upcoming IPO is valued at ₹22,561.57 crore and comprises a pure Offer for Sale of up to 12.64 crore equity shares. Importantly, NSE itself will not receive any proceeds from the issue. The price band is ₹1,700–₹1,785 per share, with subscription scheduled for September 17–21, 2026 and listing on September 24.

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Why these numbers matter

NSE's scale extends beyond its investor base and listings. Transaction charges accounted for 78.65% of its FY26 revenue from operations, with options alone contributing 60.22%.

The Angel One report also points to structural growth in India's capital markets, with cash-market turnover projected to grow at 14–16% CAGR through FY30. At the same time, it flags regulatory changes, higher STT and trading-volume fluctuations as important risks for NSE's earnings.