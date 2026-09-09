NSE IPO likely to open on September 18, says report; key issue details

NSE IPO: a Bloomberg report said that the bourse may pare the stake being offered to about 5.5% of the total equity capital from the originally planned 6%.
The much awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange is likely to open for public subscription on September 18, according to a PTI report. The NSE stock is likely to make its market debut or list on September 25. The price band for India's largest IPO is expected to be announced on September 15, followed by the anchor book on September 17.
The public issue is likely to remain open on September 18, September 21 and September 22. However, there is no official announcement on this issue calendar by the bourse.
Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report said that the bourse may pare the stake being offered to about 5.5% of the total equity capital from the originally planned 6% after some shareholders have backed out of selling their stakes at the lower price.
The report further said that the stake sale of 5.5% would raise about Rs 24,300 crore and value NSE at as much as Rs 4.42 lakh crore, compared with a previously targeted valuation of as much as Rs 5.26 lakh crore.
The reduction in the deal size comes amid growing concerns over the India's primary market’s capacity to absorb several large transactions simultaneously. The pressure could intensify as Jio Platforms also moves closer to a potential initial public offering that could rank among India’s largest IPOs.
It also mentioned that NSE has lowered the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,785 apiece.
There will be no fresh issue of shares, meaning the exchange itself will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
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