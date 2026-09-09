NSE IPO likely to open on September 18, says report; key issue details

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report said that the bourse may pare the stake being offered to about 5.5% of the total equity capital from the originally planned 6% after some shareholders have backed out of selling their stakes at the lower price.

The report further said that the stake sale of 5.5% would raise about Rs 24,300 crore and value NSE at as much as Rs 4.42 lakh crore, compared with a previously targeted valuation of as much as Rs 5.26 lakh crore.

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The reduction in the deal size comes amid growing concerns over the India's primary market’s capacity to absorb several large transactions simultaneously. The pressure could intensify as Jio Platforms also moves closer to a potential initial public offering that could rank among India’s largest IPOs.

It also mentioned that NSE has lowered the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,785 apiece.

There will be no fresh issue of shares, meaning the exchange itself will not receive any proceeds from the offering.