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NSE IPO, Hero Motors IPO, SS Retail IPO, Jindal Supreme IPO: GMP of four ongoing issues rises up to 32%

NSE IPO, Hero Motors IPO, SS Retail IPO, Jindal Supreme IPO: GMP of four ongoing issues rises up to 32%

NSE IPO GMP: With an upper price band of Rs 1785.00, the estimated listing price for NSE IPO is Rs 1,927. The expected percentage gain per share is 7.96%. NSE IPO'S Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Rs 142. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 12:34 PM IST
NSE IPO, Hero Motors IPO, SS Retail IPO, Jindal Supreme IPO: GMP of four ongoing issues rises up to 32%The IPO of Hero Motors was subscribed 3.37 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday, according to data available on the stock exchanges. The issue opened for subscription on September 16 and will close on Friday, September 18.

The four ongoing initial public offering (IPOs) including the big player NSE's is creating a huge buzz on Dalal Street. NSE IPO received nearly 12 lakh applications with bids worth Rs 6,853.45 crore as of September 17 (First day). The IPO of NSE was subscribed 43 per cent, getting bids for 3,83,94,696 equity shares against a net offering of 8,86,42,911 equity shares.

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The IPO of Hero Motors was subscribed 3.37 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday, according to data available on the stock exchanges. The issue opened for subscription on September 16 and will close on Friday, September 18.

The SS Retail IPO was subscribed 5.78 times on Day two on Thursday.

Another ongoing initial public offering of steel pipes and tubes maker Jindal Supreme India was subscribed 31.50 times on day two on September 17.

Here's a look at the grey market premium (GMP) of the four IPOs.

NSE IPO GMP 

With an upper price band of Rs 1785.00, the estimated listing price for NSE IPO is Rs 1,927. The expected percentage gain per share is 7.96%. NSE IPO'S Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Rs 142.

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Hero Motors IPO GMP 

The GMP of Hero Motors IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Rs 5.5. With an upper price band of Rs 84.00, the estimated listing price for Hero Motors IPO is Rs 89.5. The expected percentage gain per share is 6.55%.

SS Retail IPO GMP 

The GMP of SS Retail IPO GMP is Rs 137. With an upper price band of Rs 424.00, the estimated listing price for SS Retail IPO is Rs 561. The expected percentage gain per share is 32.31%.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP 

Jindal Supreme IPO's GMP is Rs 30 or 32.25% . With an upper price band of Rs 93.00, the estimated listing price for Jindal Supreme IPO is Rs 123. The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 32.26%.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 9:47 AM IST
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