NSE IPO, Hero Motors IPO, SS Retail IPO, Jindal Supreme IPO: GMP of four ongoing issues rises up to 32%

The four ongoing initial public offering (IPOs) including the big player NSE's is creating a huge buzz on Dalal Street. NSE IPO received nearly 12 lakh applications with bids worth Rs 6,853.45 crore as of September 17 (First day). The IPO of NSE was subscribed 43 per cent, getting bids for 3,83,94,696 equity shares against a net offering of 8,86,42,911 equity shares.
The IPO of Hero Motors was subscribed 3.37 times on the second day of bidding on Thursday, according to data available on the stock exchanges. The issue opened for subscription on September 16 and will close on Friday, September 18.