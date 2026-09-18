NSE IPO, Hero Motors IPO, SS Retail IPO, Jindal Supreme IPO: GMP of four ongoing issues rises up to 32%

The SS Retail IPO was subscribed 5.78 times on Day two on Thursday.

Another ongoing initial public offering of steel pipes and tubes maker Jindal Supreme India was subscribed 31.50 times on day two on September 17.

Here's a look at the grey market premium (GMP) of the four IPOs.

NSE IPO GMP

With an upper price band of Rs 1785.00, the estimated listing price for NSE IPO is Rs 1,927. The expected percentage gain per share is 7.96%. NSE IPO'S Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Rs 142.

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Hero Motors IPO GMP

The GMP of Hero Motors IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is Rs 5.5. With an upper price band of Rs 84.00, the estimated listing price for Hero Motors IPO is Rs 89.5. The expected percentage gain per share is 6.55%.

SS Retail IPO GMP

The GMP of SS Retail IPO GMP is Rs 137. With an upper price band of Rs 424.00, the estimated listing price for SS Retail IPO is Rs 561. The expected percentage gain per share is 32.31%.

Jindal Supreme IPO GMP

Jindal Supreme IPO's GMP is Rs 30 or 32.25% . With an upper price band of Rs 93.00, the estimated listing price for Jindal Supreme IPO is Rs 123. The expected percentage gain/loss per share is 32.26%.