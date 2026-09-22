NSE IPO listing on September 24: How 5 largest IPOs fared on market debuts



Life Insurance Corporation of India

LICI raised Rs 20,557 crore from its maiden stake sale launched in May 2022. The state insurance behemoth sold its share for Rs 949 apeice and was listed at Rs 867.20 apiece. This was at a 4 per cent, when considered Rs 904 as issue price to retail investors, who were given a discount of Rs 45 per share. Excluding it, the scrip was down 8.6 per cent at listing over its issue price. The stock settled Day 1 of its listing at Rs 875.25, down nearly 7.75 per cent from its IPO price. The stock has since delivered muted return.

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One 97 Communications

Paytm-parent One 97 Communications Ltd raised Rs 18,300 crore on November 18, 2021 and was listed at Rs 1,955, falling over 9 per cent from its IPO price of Rs 2,150. The stock ended its maiden trading session at Rs 1,560.80, down 27.4 per cent from the IPO issue price. The stock fell as low as Rs 350 level in February 2024 but turned a multibagger since then.



Tata Capital

Tata Capital raised Rs 15,512 crore from its primary stake sale in October 2025. The Tata Group's NBFC player was listed at Rs 330, a mild premium of one per cent over its IPO price of Rs 326. The stock ended its first trading session at Rs 330.50, much close to its listing price. At current price around Rs 340, the stock is maringally up from its IPO price.

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Coal India

The biggest IPO until 2020s, Coal India raised Rs 15,200 crore in 2010. It sold its shares of Rs 245 apiece and was listed with a premium of 18.77 per cent to Rs 291 and ended the first trading session at Rs 342.55, with a premium close to 40 per cent. In the long run, the stock has been a consistent dividend since its listing.