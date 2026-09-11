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NSE IPO to take 2026 IPO fundraising past Rs 1 lakh crore, 3rd year in a row, 4th overall

NSE IPO to take 2026 IPO fundraising past Rs 1 lakh crore, 3rd year in a row, 4th overall

As per data compiled from PRIME Database, 62 mainboard IPOs together raised Rs 73,673.54 crore between January and August. Besides, 126 SME IPOs collectively raised Rs 5,738.88 crore via IPOs during the said period.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 11, 2026 11:15 AM IST
NSE IPO to take 2026 IPO fundraising past Rs 1 lakh crore, 3rd year in a row, 4th overallNSE's IPO will open on September 17. It will be an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12,64,36,550 equity shares by its existing selling shareholders, representing nearly 5.11 per cent stake.

As NSE floats its mega Rs 22,568.92-crore initial public offering (IPO) next week, it will take total fundraising by Indian corporates via the primary market past the Rs 1,00,000 crore mark, making it the third year in a row and fourth overall that the milestone is crossed.

As per data compiled from PRIME Database, 62 mainboard IPOs together raised Rs 73,673.54 crore between January and August. Besides, 126 SME IPOs collectively raised Rs 5,738.88 crore via IPOs during the said period. Considering the September list, the total mainboard issues including NSE would hit 82.

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NSE's second biggest IPO on Dalal Street, along with the ongoing issues, if subscribed fully, would take the fundraising above Rs 1 lakh crore mark. This would be against Rs 1,75,914.29 crore fundraising in 2025, Rs 1,59,783.76 crore garnering in 2024 and Rs 1,18,723.17 fetching in 2021, as per PRIME Database.

Earlier this week, six IPOs opened on September 9, the first time in nearly three decades. Data showed IPO market has been buzzing with 23 IPOs in August, 12 in July and seven in June.

NSE's IPO will open on September 17. It is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) for sale of 12,64,36,550 equity shares by its existing selling shareholders, representing nearly 5.11 per cent stake of the company. At the upper end of the price band, selling shareholders are eyeing a total of Rs 22.568.92 crore from the stake sale. NSE will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

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As per PRIME Database, there are 159 comapnies, which have obtained SEBI approval  but have not announced opening dates of their issues. This included Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital and telecommunications arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which is believed to begin investor outreach for its initial public offering (IPO) as early as next week, as per Bloomberg. According to the report, the company plans to hold meetings with investors across the US, Singapore, Hong Kong, London and the Middle East. Jio Platforms is anticipated to be the largest IPO to hit the market ever.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 11, 2026 11:09 AM IST
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