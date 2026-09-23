NSE IPO: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is all set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, September 24. Even with the flat listing, NSE is set to pip domestic giants like Infosys Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Sun Pharma and Adani Group stocks to become India's 11th-largest company in terms of market capitalisation (mcap), as of the close on September 22.
Interestingly, if the stock settles even at a 3-5 per cent premium, it will enter the top-10 club on its debut, surpassing Hindustan Unilever Ltd. NSE launched its Rs 22,562 crore IPO at a market cap of Rs 4.41 lakh crore, and a 3-5 per cent premium listing shall push it to Rs 4.55-4.63 lakh crore. It will be next in line to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and Bajaj Finance Ltd.