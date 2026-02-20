Omnitech Engineering IPO opens on Feb 25; check price band, issue size & other key details

Omnitech Engineering, a Gujarat-based manufacturer in high-precision engineered components and assemblies, shall launch of its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, February 25, with a total issue size of Rs 583 crore. The IPO shall close for bidding on 27 February 2026, setting a price band of Rs 216 to Rs 227 per share.

Investors can apply in lots of 66 shares, with a minimum application amount of Rs 14,982 for retail investors. Employee reservation worth Rs 1 crore is provided at a Rs 11 discount per share. Allotment is scheduled for 2 March, and the company’s shares are set to list on stock exchanges on 5 March.

Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities are managing the issue, with MUFG Intime as registrar. Reservation breakdown is 50 per cent for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at Rs 2,807 crore.

The Rs 583-crore IPO consists of a fresh equity issue amounting to Rs 418 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 165 crore by promoter and founder Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh. The primary purpose of the IPO is to fund expansion, repayment of borrowings, green energy initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Omnitech Engineering operates three existing manufacturing sites catering to energy, motion control and automation, industrial equipment systems, and metal forming industries. As of September 2025, its order book stood at Rs 1,764.7 crore, a significant rise from Rs 283.6 crore in March 2025, highlighting substantial business growth.

The company derives the bulk of its revenue from exports, which accounted for 75% in FY25. The remaining 25% came from domestic operations. For fiscal 2025, Omnitech’s revenue increased by 92.5% to Rs 342.9 crore from the previous year’s Rs 178.2 crore. Profit after tax saw a sharp 132% increase to Rs 43.9 crore in FY25, up from Rs 18.9 crore in FY24.

For the six months ending September 2025, the firm reported a profit of Rs 27.7 crore on revenue of Rs 228.1 crore. The financial performance over the past years reflects a strong growth trajectory, supported by a robust export order book and expanding client base.