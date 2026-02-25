Omnitech Engineering IPO opens today: Check issue details, latest GMP & analysts ratings

The initial public offering (IPO) of Omnitech Engineering shall open for bidding on Wednesday, February 25. The company is offering its shares in the range of Rs 216-227 apiece and investors can apply for a minimum of 66 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, February 27.

The Rs 583 crore IPO of Omnitech Engineering includes a fresh share sale of Rs 418 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 72,68,722 equity shares worth Rs 165 crore. The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards repayment of debt, setting up of new proposed projects, funding capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.

Rajkot-based Omnitech Engineering is a manufacturing and engineering solutions company, specializing in providing precision-engineered components, turnkey industrial automation solutions, and customized mechanical systems for various industries. It is known for expertise in mechanical design, fabrication, assembly, and integration of high-performance equipment.

Omnitech Engineering raised Rs 174 crore from 17 anchor investors as it allocated 76,91,629 equity shares at Rs 227 apiece. Its anchor book included names like ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, WhiteOak Capital MF, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Malabar India Fund, Edelweiss MF and Allianz Global Investors and others.

For the six months ended on September 30, 2025, Omnitech Engineering reported a net profit of Rs 27.78 crore with a revenue of Rs 236.69 crore. The company clocked a net profit at Rs 43.87 crore with a revenue of Rs 349.71 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At the current valuation, the company is commanding a market capitalization of more than Rs 2,807 crore.

The company has reserved 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional bidders, while non-institutional investors will have 15 per cent for allocation in the IPO. Retail bidders have 35 per cent allocation in the IPO. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 4 apeice, suggesting a mild listing pop of 2 per cent for the investors.

Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers of Omnitech Engineering IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed at the bourses on Thursday, March 05 on both BSE and NSE. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say about the IPO of Omnitech Engineering:



Angel One

Rating: Subscribe

Omnitech is one of India’s fastest-growing manufacturers of high-precision engineered components among its identified peer set. The issue is valued at a post-issue P/E of 50.5 times, which appears attractive compared to peers such as Azad Engineering (103.3 times), MTAR Technologies (196.8 times) and Unimech Aerospace (56.7 times), said Angel One.

"The valuation is supported by the company’s strong growth momentum, healthy profitability profile, robust order book visibility, and upcoming capacity expansion through the setup of new plants in Rajkot, positioning it well to benefit from global supply chain diversification; hence, we assign a 'subscribe' rating to the issue," it added.



SBI Securities

Rating: Subscribe

Omnitech Engineering is a high-growth precision manufacturing company with a strong order book position of Rs 1,765 cr, thus providing strong revenue visibility for the near term. It has demonstrated a healthy CAGR in its revenue/Ebitda/PAT of 39 per cent/36 per cent/17 per cent respectively over FY23-25 period, said SBI Securities.

"The company’s D/E is expected to reduce to 0.5 times post issue as it will utilize Rs 50 crore towards debt repayment aiding improved profitability. The issue is valued at FY25 PE of 64 times on post issue capital. Underpinned by a leading Ebitda margin profile of 30-35% and strong order book, we recommend investors to 'subscribe' for a long term to the issue," it added.



Swastika Investmart

Rating: Subscribe

Omnitech Engineering is a high-growth precision engineering player with a strong client base. FY25 revenue jumped 92 per cent to Rs 350 crore and margins remain healthy (34 per cent), though debt (D/E 1.60 times) needs monitoring. The valuation is priced at a post issue P/E at 50–53 times, said Swastika Investmart.

"While this is a premium for a mid-cap engineering firm, it looks relatively conservative compared to listed peers, reflecting a 'growth at a reasonable price' opportunity. Best suited for growth-focused investors with a 2–3 year horizon looking to participate in the 'Make in India' theme," it added.



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

While the business benefits from industrial demand tailwinds and cluster-based manufacturing advantages, it remains exposed to cyclicality in capital goods demand, raw material price volatility, and execution risks associated with capacity expansion, said Ventura Securities with a 'subscribe' rating on the issue.

"The IPO is intended to fund capital expenditure for new facilities, support working capital requirements, strengthen the balance sheet, and provide partial liquidity to the promoter while enhancing market visibility and institutional participation," it added citing capex needs, margin sensitivity and cyclicality of industrial and capital goods demand as major risks for its business.



BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

"Omnitech Engineering, with an EPS of Rs 4.3 per share implies a P/E of 53 times. Given the company’s position within the value added precision business, addressable market size and expanding capacity, we recommend a 'subscribe' rating to the issue from a medium-to-long-term perspective," said BP Equities.