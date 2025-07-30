Over 23 lakh applications, max 4% allotment odds: Shanti Gold IPO turns into lottery

Shanti Gold International IPO, which saw a solid response from investors during the bidding process, has now left investors wondering what are the odds of getting the allotment of shares after a stellar bidding for the issue. Despite a miniscule, individual or retail bidders stand the best chance of allotment for this issue.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IPO of Shanti Gold International fetched more than 23.14 lakh applications. Net of its anchor book, the IPO of Shanti Gold International fetched bids worth over Rs 20,460 28 crore for its Rs 252.08 crore offering as the issue was overall booked a solid 81.17 times. Allotment is likely to be out by Wednesday, while shares shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on Friday, August 01.

On an individual basis, the quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 117.33 times, fetching bids worth Rs 8,450.21 crore. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked 151.48 times, attracting bids for Rs 8,182.62 crore for their allocation. Retail portion was booked 30.37 times, getting bids for Rs 3,828.32 crore for their allocation.



Advertisement

Here is the tentative odds allotment matrix in Shanti Gold International IPO for the investors:

Big HNI category: one investor out of 35 investors will get 1,050 shares (Probability: 2.85 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investor out of 104 investors will get 1,050 shares (Probability: 0.96 per cent)

Retail category: 1 investor out of 25 investors will get 75 shares. (Probability: 4 per cent)



The IPO of Shanti Gold International was open for bidding between July 25 and July 29. The Mumbai-based company had offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 189-199 per share with a lot size of 75 shares. The company raised Rs 360.11 crore via its primary offering, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 1,80,96,000 equity shares.

Advertisement

Grey market premium (GMP) of Shanti Gold International has remained firm following a solid response from investors, signaling a decent listing at the bourses. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 37-38 in the unofficial market, indicating a listing pop of nearly 19 per cent for the investors.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it. Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager of the Shanti Gold International IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.