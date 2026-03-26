Packaging solutions player Bharat PET files DRHP with Sebi for Rs 760 crore IPO

Bharat PET, an integrated packaging solutions provider, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch its initial public offering (IPO). The company plans an initial public offering (IPO) with equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating up to Rs 760 crore.

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This includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 120 crore and an offer for sale by promoter shareholders amounting to Rs 640 crore. In consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers, Bharat PET may consider a pre-IPO placement of specified securities up to Rs 24 crore.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used partly to repay borrowings of Rs 50 crore, fund capital expenditure for machinery and equipment amounting to Rs 35.8 crore, and cover general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1998 under the guidance of the late Subhash Gupta and late Satya Narain Gupta, Bharat PET has transformed from a regional manufacturer to an integrated packaging solutions provider. Its product range includes PET bottles and jars, preforms, multi-layer co-extruded bottles, caps and closures, and tin containers.

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The company focuses on the agrochemical industry, holding about 11% market share in the Indian agrochemical packaging sector, according to a CARE report. As of September 30, 2025, it offered diverse packaging solutions across various sizes and formats to meet customer needs.

Bharat PET’s strengths lie in integrated manufacturing and in-house design and tooling capabilities, enabling customised packaging and quick market delivery. Its engineering includes mould design, rapid prototyping, and advanced tooling, with the ability to deliver moulds within 48 hours of receiving specifications. The company had over 500 moulds as of September 2025.

The company serves more than 1,500 customers across industries, with 841 active customers as of September 2025. Repeat customers contribute nearly 91 per cent of revenue, reflecting strong client retention. Notable clients include Tata Consumer Products, Dhanuka Agritech Limited, PI Industries and others.

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The company operates four manufacturing facilities in Delhi, Sonipat, Ankleshwar and Jammu and has a total installed capacity of 18,110.53 MTPA across a wide range of products, as on September 30, 2025. It competes with listed peers such as Mold Tek Packaging, Shaily Engineering Plastics and Time Technoplast.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 411.82 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, with an Ebitda of Rs 87.93 crore and margins of 21.35 per cent. Net profit stood at Rs 50.99 crore. For the six months ended on September 30, 2025, it clocked a revenue of Rs 274.90 crore, with an ebitda of Rs 71.37 crore and margins of 25.96 per cent. Net profit stood at Rs 48.12 crore.



Equirus Capital and Ambit are the book running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.