Paras Defence IPO share allotment today: How to check status, listing date and more

The share allotment for initial public offer (IPO) of Paras Defence and Space Technologies will be finalised today. The Mumbai-based defence engineering company's share sale was subscribed 304.26 times on the last day. Investors had bet over Rs 38,000 crore on the company's Rs 171 crore IPO.

The IPO was open for subscription from September 21-23.

The issue received bids for 2,17,26,31,875 shares against 71,40,793 shares on offer.

The non-institutional investors category received a strong 927.70 times subscription, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 169.65 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 112.81 times

The IPO included a fresh issue of up to Rs 140.6 crore and an offer for sale of up to 17,24,490 equity shares. Price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 165-175 apiece.

The offer was fully subscribed within hours of opening on the first day on September 21.

Earlier, the firm raised a little over Rs 51 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds of the issue would be used to fund capital expenditure requirements, to support incremental working capital needs, and repayment or prepayment of loans availed by the company

Anand Rathi Advisors was the manager to the offer. The shares of the company are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 1.

There are two routes through which one can check the allotment status. Investors can visit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or the IPO registrar's website.

Stock exchange website

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website.

Step 2: On the BSE homepage, click on 'Equity'. A dropdown menu will appear. Select 'Paras Defence and Space Technologies '.

Step 3: Enter your application and PAN number.

Step 4: After entering the details, click on 'Search'.

After clicking on the 'Search' button, details of the number of shares subscribed and the number of shares allotted to you will be displayed.

Registrar website

Visit the registrar's website Link Intime India to check your application status. Choose 'Select company' and click on 'Paras Defence and Space Technologies'.

Once the company is selected, you will have to enter either your PAN detail, the application number, or the client ID. Enter the captcha and click 'submit'.

Once you press 'submit', the status of application will appear on the screen.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing a wide range of defence and space engineering products and solutions.

The company's business is highly dependent on projects and programmes that are undertaken by the central government and associated entities, such as defence public sector undertakings and government organisations involved in space research.