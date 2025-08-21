Patel Retail IPO subscribed 95.7x, draws bids worth Rs 19,073 crore

The initial public offering (IPO) of Patel Retail Ltd received an overwhelming response from investors, with subscriptions soaring 95.7 times on the final day of bidding. The issue attracted bids for 74,79,89,402 equity shares against the 78,15,612 shares on offer, at a price band of Rs 237–255, according to BSE data available on Thursday. The bids translate into a total demand worth over Rs 19,073 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion led the rally with 272.43 times subscription, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was subscribed 108.18 times. The retail portion and employee category were subscribed to 42.49 times and 25.37 times, respectively.

The basis of allotment for Patel Retail's IPO will be finalised on August 21, with the stock set to debut on the exchanges on August 26.

Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd acted as the sole book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd was the registrar of the issue.

Incorporated in June 2007, Patel Retail Ltd operates as a value-focused supermarket chain in tier-III cities and suburban areas. The company runs its stores under the brand "Patel's R Mart", first launched in Ambernath, Maharashtra, and has expanded operations across Thane and Raigad districts. As of May 31, 2025, it managed 43 stores with a total retail area of about 1.78 lakh sq. ft.

The company has expanded its product offerings with 38 categories and over 10,000 SKUs, including private label brands such as "Patel Fresh" (pulses, ready-to-cook mixes), "Indian Chaska" (spices, ghee, papad), "Blue Nation" (menswear), and "Patel Essentials" (home improvement products). Its products are also exported to over 35 countries.

The retailer has also ventured into digital commerce through its mobile application "Patel's R Mart," which has recorded over 86,000 downloads and 17,000 active users.

For the financial year ended March 2025, Patel Retail reported revenue of Rs 820.69 crore, up from Rs 814.19 crore in FY24, driven by higher sales volumes from existing stores. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 12.18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 25.28 crore from Rs 22.53 crore.