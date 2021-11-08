Paytm IPO in progress: Five things to know before you invest

India's largest initial public offering (IPO) Paytm was subscribed 9 times on the first day till 12:30 pm today. The issue received bids for 44.16 lakh shares against 4,83,89,422 shares offered by during the share sale. The Paytm IPO will remain open for subscription till November 10. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 2,080-2,150 per share.

The IPO will remain open for subscription till November 10. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 2,080-2,150 per share. Allotment for the Paytm IPO is likely to be done on November 15, 2021, and the allotted shares will be credited to Demat accounts by November 17, 2021.

The shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 18, 2021.

Here's a look at five things to know before you invest in the IPO of Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company.