Paytm IPO in progress: Five things to know before you invest

India's largest initial public offering (IPO) Paytm was subscribed 9 times on the first day till 12:30 pm today. The issue received bids for 44.16 lakh shares against 4,83,89,422 shares offered by during the share sale. The Paytm IPO will remain open for subscription till November 10. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 2,080-2,150 per share.
Allotment for the Paytm IPO is likely to be done on November 15, 2021, and the allotted shares will be credited to Demat accounts by November 17, 2021.
The shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 18, 2021.
Here's a look at five things to know before you invest in the IPO of Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company.
- The company clocked a 110% rise in gross merchandising value (GMV) to Rs 1,46,900 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. Paytm reported a GMV of Rs 69,700 crore in the first quarter of previous fiscal. GMV rose 33% to Rs 4,03,300 crore for fiscal ended March 2021 against Rs 3,03,200 crore GMV for fiscal ended March 2020. GMV stood at Rs 2,29,200 crore for fiscal ended March 2019. The company defines GMV as the rupee value of total payments made to merchants through transactions on its app, through Paytm Payment Instruments or through our payment solutions, over a period. It excludes any consumer-to-consumer payment service such as money transfers.
- In FY19, the firm reported a loss of Rs 4,181 crore. Its loss narrowed to Rs 2,842 crore in FY20. In the last fiscal, Paytm logged a loss of Rs 1,696 crore. However, the firm's loss widened to Rs 380 crore in the first quarter of FY21 against Rs 281 crore loss reported in Q1 of last fiscal.
- Revenue from operations for the fiscal ended March 2021 fell to Rs 2,802 crore against Rs 3,280 crore revenue for the fiscal ended March 2020. For fiscal ended March 2019, revenue stood at Rs 3,232 crore.
- Choice Broking has forecasted a top-line growth of 30.9% CAGR to Rs 6,289.8 crore in FY24E, mainly on the back of 35.5% and 62.6% CAGR rise in gross merchandise value (GMV) of payment and financial services and commerce segment. Paytm is likely to remain loss making at EBITDA levels during the period.
- Paytm is India's leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants . As of June 30, 2021, it offered payment services, commerce & cloud services and financial services to 33.7 crore registered consumers and to over 2.2 crore registered merchants.