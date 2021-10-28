Paytm IPO issue size at Rs 18,300 cr, to open on Nov 8; check out price band, bid details and more

Paytm's parent company One97 Communications is going to price its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 18,300 crore with the new issue aggregating to Rs 8,300 crore, and offer for sale (OFS) at Rs 10,000 crore, the fintech firm said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Paytm's IPO will open on November 8 and will be available for subscription till November 10, with the price band fixed at Rs 2,080-2,150 per share of the face value of Rs 1 each.

This implies the company's valuation stands at Rs 1.44 lakh crore-Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

Also Read: 'Valuation lies in the eyes of money-holder,' says Vijay Shekhar Sharma ahead of Paytm's $2.4 bn IPO

Paytm had last week received SEBI's nod for its initial share sales which will be the largest primary market issue in India yet, surpassing that of Coal India Ltd. (CIL).

CIL had raised Rs 15,000 crore over a decade ago. Paytm has revised its issue size to Rs 18,300 crore in view of the heightened investor interest. The amount earlier stood at Rs 16,600 crore.

The selling shareholders in the company comprise Alibaba.Com Singapore E-Commerce Private Limited, BH International Holdings, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding BV, SAIF III Mauritius Company Limited, Elevation Capital V Limited, Elevation Capital V FII Holdings Limited, SVF Panther (Cayman) Limited, and SAIF Partners India IV Limited, as per Paytm's RHP.

Also Read: Paytm gets SEBI nod for Rs 16,600-crore IPO

The OFS consists sale of up to Rs 402.65 crore by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, up to Rs 4,704.43 crore by Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings, up to Rs 784.82 crore by Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce and up to Rs 75.02 crore by Elevation CapitalV FII Holdings.

Further, Elevation Capital V Ltd will offer up to Rs 64.01 crore, Saif III Mauritius Rs 1,327.65 crore, Saif Partners Rs 563.63 crore, SVF Partners Rs 1,689.03 crore and International Holdings Rs 301.77 crore, as per the IPO document.