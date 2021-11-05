Policybazaar IPO: Here's how to check allotment status

PB Fintech Limited, owner of the portals Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, received bids for 57,23,84,100 shares against 3,45,12,186 shares on offer, according to NSE data. It concluded its initial public offer on Wednesday and would begin to allot shares on November 10.



The Policybazaar offer price range was Rs 940-980 per share.



Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 24.89 times and that of non-institutional investors 7.82 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 3.31 times.



The Rs 5,710 crore IPO had a new issue of Rs 3,750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale of about Rs 1,960 crore by existing shareholders.



Proceeds generated from the fresh issue will be used to enhance visibility and awareness of the company's brands and look for new opportunities to expand growth initiatives to increase the consumer base, including offline presence. It will further be used to fund strategic investments and acquisitions, expand presence outside India, and general corporate purposes, the company said.



Where to check Policybazaar IPO allotment status?

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select PB Fintech Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot', and hit submit.

You can also check the allotment status on Link Intime India Private Limited (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html), the registrar to the issue. The registrar is a SEBI-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications, and carries out the allotment process as per the prospectus.



Go to the web portal of Link Intime India Private Limited

Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID.

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA.

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately.

Hit submit.

Bidders who did not get the allotment may see the initialisation of refunds on November 11. The allotted shares will be credited to the Demat account by November 12. The listing of the IPO is likely on November 15.