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Pranav Constructions IPO opens on Sept 7: Check price band, issue size and other key details

Pranav Constructions IPO opens on Sept 7: Check price band, issue size and other key details

Pranav Constructions IPO opens for subscription on September 7. Check key IPO details, issue structure, project portfolio, financial performance & listing plans of the Mumbai-focused company.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026 3:22 PM IST
Pranav Constructions IPO opens on Sept 7: Check price band, issue size and other key details Centrum Capital and PNB Investment Services are the book running lead managers to the offer, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

Pranav Constructions has fixed the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 118 to Rs 124 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each. The IPO will open for subscription on Monday, 7 September 2026, and close on Wednesday, 9 September 2026.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 315.60 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,856,869 equity shares by investor selling shareholder BioUrja India Infra. Investors can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and in multiples of 120 equity shares thereafter.

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Centrum Capital and PNB Investment Services are the book running lead managers to the offer, while KFin Technologies is the registrar. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

According to a C&W Report, Pranav Constructions, incorporated in 2003, is a leading real estate company in the Western Suburbs based on the supply of units and the number of completed and under-construction MCGM redevelopment projects. It is among the top redevelopment companies based out of Mumbai.

It has a total of 1,864 units and 34 MCGM redevelopment projects, completed and under construction, while other developers have 4 to 11 MCGM redevelopment projects each launched between CY17 and Q1 CY26.

As of 31 March 2026, its portfolio included 65 redevelopment projects across the MCGM region, comprising 28 completed projects with a combined total developable area of 1.42 million square feet, 20 under-construction projects with 1.63 million square feet, and 17 upcoming projects with 1.96 million square feet. The company specialises in pure-play redevelopment, with operations predominantly focused on the Western Suburbs of the MCGM region.

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Revenue from operations stood at Rs 761.596 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 636.272 crore in FY25. Net profit rose to Rs 71.324 crore from Rs 62.254 crore, while return on capital employed was 24.34 per cent in FY26 against 24.83 per cent in FY25.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 2, 2026 3:02 PM IST
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