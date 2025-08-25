Rachit Prints IPO to open on September 1; price band fixed at Rs 140–149

Rachit Prints Ltd, a speciality fabric manufacturer for the mattress industry, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, September 1, 2025. The issue will close on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. The company aims to raise Rs 19.5 crore and list on the BSE SME platform. The price band has been set at Rs 140–149 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1,000 equity shares.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of 13,08,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each through the book-building route. Of this, 66,000 shares are reserved for the market maker, 26,000 for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 6,08,000 for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and 6,08,000 for retail investors. Khambatta Securities Ltd is the sole book-running lead manager and Maashitla Securities Pvt Ltd is the registrar.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus, Rachit Prints intends to utilise Rs 9.5 crore of the proceeds for working capital requirements, Rs 4.4 crore for capital expenditure on plant and machinery, Rs 1.32 crore for prepayment of term loans, with the balance earmarked for general corporate purposes.

Headquartered in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the company manufactures knitted fabrics, printed fabrics, warp knits, pillow fabrics and blinding tapes, and also trades in comforters and bedsheets. Its manufacturing facility is equipped with machinery sourced from India, Germany, Turkey and China. Operating on a business-to-business (B2B) model, it supplies products to leading brands such as Sleepwell, Kurlon Enterprises Ltd and Prime Comfort Products Pvt Ltd, with sales spread across multiple states.

Founded in 2003 by Anupam Kansal, Rachit Prints benefits from subsidies under the Ministry of Textiles' "Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme" (ATUFS). Kansal, who has over three decades of industry experience, oversees the company's strategic and financial operations.

In FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 41.70 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4.56 crore, up from Rs 37.08 crore revenue and Rs 2.03 crore PAT in FY24.