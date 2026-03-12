Rajputana Stainless IPO: Latest GMP, why allotment was deferred & other key details

Rajputana Stainless, whose IPO closed for bidding on Wednesday, March 11, has revised its allotment date to March 17. Investors are permitted to withdraw their bids for next three trading sessions March 12-16 between 10 am to 5 pm. The IPO, which had opened for bidding on Monday, March 09, raised a total of Rs 255 via primary route.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We wish to bring to attention of the investors that all investors/bidders (all categories/sub categories), have an option to withdraw their Bids on March 12, 2026 (Thursday), March 13, 2026 (Friday) and March 16, 2026 (Monday) between 10 am to 5 pm on the said days," the company said.

The Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken this step after the circulation of emails and video materials inviting investors to participate in the IPO. Investors who do not withdraw their bids during the specified period will have their applications deemed valid and considered for allotment.

"The above-mentioned option to withdraw can be exercised by submitting a request for the same to the concerned Designated Intermediary, who shall assist in such withdrawal of Bid cum Application Form. Investors/bidders should note that bidding in the offer shall close on March 11, 2026 and accordingly no further bids will be accepted in the offer," the company said.

Advertisement

Following the new timeline, allotment will be completed on March 17, with refunds and credit of shares to Demat accounts scheduled for March 18. Rajputana Stainless shares are set to be listed on NSE and BSE on March 19. Earlier, the allotment was supposed to be finalized on Thursday, March 12 and listing was scheduled on Monday, March 16.

To recall, the IPO of Rajputana Stainless was subscribed 1.12 times during the bidding process, fetching bids for 285.72 crore through nearly 23,000 applications. On an individual basis, qualified institutional bidders' (QIB) portion was booked 2.51 times, while non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 2.51 times. Retail portion was booked only 27 per cent.