Ravi Infrabuild Projects files DRHP for Rs 1,100 crore IPO with SEBI

Ravi Infrabuild Projects Limited, a prominent civil infrastructure firm, has submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to ₹1,100 crore via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). This IPO will consist entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer for sale component. The offering aims to support the company's expansion and financial strategies.



The IPO includes entirely a fresh shares amounting to ₹1,100 crore with a face value of ₹10 per share. The company, in consultation with the manages of the issue, may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 220 crore. If this is undertaken, the issue size will be reduced in same proportion.

The proceeds from the IPO are earmarked for several strategic initiatives. A sum of ₹251 crore will be utilised for the procurement of new construction equipment, bolstering the company's operational capabilities. Additionally, ₹334 crore will be channelled into the company's subsidiaries to aid in the repayment of existing borrowings. A further ₹289 crore is allocated for repaying certain borrowings, ensuring improved financial stability. Remaining funds are designated for general corporate purposes, providing flexibility for future investments and growth opportunities.

Established over two decades ago, Ravi Infrabuild Projects has positioned itself as a leader in the development of roads, highways, bridges, tunnels, and urban infrastructure. The company has an impressive portfolio of completed projects, including high-profile initiatives like the Amritsar–Jamnagar Economic Corridor and the Ghazipur–Ballia Greenfield Highway. These projects underscore the company's expertise in handling large-scale infrastructure developments across multiple Indian states.

The IPO is managed by Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited and Axis Capital Limited, both reputed financial institutions. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company's financial health and market position. Industry analysts are closely monitoring the IPO, as it could significantly impact the competitive landscape of the construction sector.

Ravi Infrabuild Projects' IPO represents a significant step in the company's growth trajectory. With its extensive experience and a robust project portfolio, the company is poised to leverage the IPO proceeds to strengthen its operational and financial framework. This development is anticipated to create substantial opportunities for investors and stakeholders alike.