Regaal Resources shares make a strong market debut; HNIs make Rs 80,000 profit

Shares of Regaal Resources made a strong Dalal Street debut on Wednesday as the specialty agri products player was listed at Rs 141.80 on BSE, a premium of 39.02 per cent against the issue price of Rs 102 apiece. Similarly, the stock kicked off its maiden trading session with a premium of 38.24 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 141 on NSE.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The listing of Regaal Resources has been better than the expectations. Ahead of its listing, shares of Regaal Resources were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 30-32 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing of up to 30-31 per cent for the investors.

Retail investors, who had received a single lot of 144 equity shares, made a profit of Rs 5,731.2 on their investment. Similarly, HNI investors, who received allotment of 14 lots, consisting of 2,016 equity shares made a profit of Rs 80,236.8 on their investment.

The IPO of Regaal Resources was open for bidding between August 12 and August 14. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 96-102 per share with a lot size of 144 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 306 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 210 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 94.12 lakh equity shares worth Rs 96 crore.

Advertisement

The issue was overall subscribed a solid 159.88 times, fetching over 35.65 lakh applications, attracting bids for Rs 34,250 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed a bumper 190.97 times. The allocation for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked a whopping 356.73 times. The portion for retail investors was subscribed 57.75 times.

Incorporated in 2012, Regal Resources manufactures maize specialty products in India, with a crushing capacity of 750 tonnes per day. The manufacturing unit is located in Kishanganj, Bihar, spanning 54.03 acres with zero liquid discharge. It exports its products to Nepal and Bangladesh. It caters to diverse industries including food products, paper, animal feed, and adhesives.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue. Pantomath Capital Advisors and Sumedha Fiscal Services are the book running lead managers for Regaal Resources IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.