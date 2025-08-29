Reliance Industries AGM: Mukesh Ambani confirms Jio IPO plans for H1 FY26

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced that preparations are in progress to file for the initial public offering (IPO) of Jio. Speaking at the company's 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), he said the process is being targeted in the first half of FY26.

For the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), Jio reported a revenue of Rs 1,28,218 crore.

"As we look ahead, Jio's journey will progress beyond India. Our innovative technologies are now ready to be deployed globally and solve global challenges. With strategic partnerships and a clear roadmap, we will take Jio's services international, creating value for partners and shareholders alike. Behind every achievement of Jio is a mission – to serve customers with heart, to connect the unconnected and to uplift every citizen," said Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) chairman Akash Ambani.

As we move forward, he added thar Jio remains committed to ensure that our technology empowers all.

He also announced the launch of JioPC, a cloud-powered virtual computer that can transform any TV or screen into a full-feature, AI-ready PC. Users can activate it by simply connecting a keyboard to their Jio Set-Top Box, gaining instant access to a computer experience without upfront investment.

Powered from Jio's cloud, JioPC promises always up-to-date, secure access with the flexibility to remotely upgrade memory, storage and computing power based on user requirements. RJIL chairman said the product would follow a pay-as-you-use model, making it cost-efficient and scalable.

On international expansion, he said Jio's growth will extend beyond India, highlighting that the company's innovative technologies are now set to be deployed worldwide.

Despite the announcements, RIL shares were trading weaker, down 1.68 per cent at Rs 1,364.30.