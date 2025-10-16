Rubicon Research, Canara Robeco AMC: 2 IPOs to list today; check latest GMP before debut

Two new companies- Canara Robeco Asset Management Company and Rubicon Research- are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Thursday, October 16, cumulatively raising nearly Rs 2,703.7 crore. Both the issues had opened on Thursday, October 09 and closed for bidding on Monday, October 13. Both the stock will be listed on BSE and NSE and MUFG was registrar for both issues:.



Rubicon Research IPO

Shares of Rubicon Research are likely to deliver a listing pop of 30-32 per cent for the investors considering its latest grey market premium of Rs 150-155 per share. However, the grey market premium stood around Rs 100-120 per share, during the bidding phase of the issue.

The IPO of Rubicon Research offered its shares in the price band of Rs 461-485 per share with a lot size of 30 shares. It raised a total of Rs 1,377.50 crore from its IPO. The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 103.90 times, fetching more than 31.42 lakh applications, attracting bids over Rs 82,900 crore.

Incorporated in 1999, Thane-based Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of differentiated formulations. JM Financial, Axis Capital and IIFL Capital Services were the book running lead managers for the Rubicon Research IPO.



Canara Robeco Asset Management Company

The grey market premium (GMP) of Canara Robeco has nearly doubled ahead of its listing. Last heard, the company was commanding a discount of Rs 20-22 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 7-8 per cent for the investors on debut. Its GMP stood around Rs 7-11 range during the bidding period.

The IPO of Canara Robeco AMC offered its shares in the price band of Rs 253-266 per share with a lot size of 56 shares. It raised a total of Rs 1,326.13 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 4,98,54,357 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 9.74 times, fetching more than 4.30 lakh applications, attracting bids over Rs 9,000 crore.

Incorporated in 1993, Mumbai-based Canara Robeco AMC is an asset management firm in India, serving as the investment manager for Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, offering a diverse range of investment options, including equity, debt, and hybrid schemes. Axis Capital, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets were the book running lead managers for the issue.