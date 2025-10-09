Rubicon Research vs Canara Robeco vs LG Electronics IPO: Subscriptions status, GMP & more

Three mainboard IPOs- LG Electronics India, Rubicon Research and Canara Robeco - are open for investors for bidding. However, the former one shall close for bidding today, while the latter two have opened today. All the three issues are looking to cumulatively raise more than Rs 14,300 crore via their primary offerings.

LG Electronics India , whose IPO shall close for bidding on Thursday, October 09, has been subscribed 5.36 times, as of 12.00 noon on its last day of the bidding. Retail portion was booked 2.57 times, while the HNI portion was subscribed 14.36 times. Quota for qualified institutional bidders was booked 3.48 times as of the same time.

LG Electronics India is offering its shares in the range of Rs 1,080-1,140 apiece with a lot size of 13 equity shares, to raise a total of Rs 11,607 crore. The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 10,18,15,859 shares. The offer had kicked off for subscription on Tuesday, October 08. The issue commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 310 apiece, suggesting 27 per cent gains.

LG Electronics is bringing the issue at a P/E multiple of 38 times on a post issue basis. It has leading market share in the home appliances and consumer electronics industry in India with number one market share across key product categories, said Hem Securities.

"It has operational efficiency through strong manufacturing capabilities and localized supply chain & parentage of LG Electronics, which is the leading single-brand global home appliances player in terms of market share by revenue in CY 2024 and strong LG brand. Hence we recommend 'subscribe' to this IPO," it added.

Rubicon Research's IPO opened on Thursday, October 9 and will close on Monday, October 13. It has been subscribed 13 per cent as of the same time. Retail portion was booked 52 per cent, while the HNI portion was subscribed only 13 per cent. Quota for qualified institutional bidders was not even off the mark.

Rubicon Research is offering its shares in the range of Rs 461-485 apiece with a lot size of 30 equity shares. It is looking to raise a total of Rs 1,377.50 crore, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,80,92,762 shares. Rubicon Research IPO's grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 98-100, hinting a listing pop of upto 20 per cent for the investors.

Canara Robeco Asset Management, which launched it IPO on Thursday, October 09, saw an overall subscription of only 10 per cent as of the given time. Retail portion was booked only 17 per cent, while the HNI portion was subscribed merely 09 per cent. Quota for retail bidders was not even off the mark as of the same time.

Canara Robeco AMC is offering its shares in the range of Rs 253-266 apiece with a lot size of 56 equity shares, to raise a total of Rs 1,326.13 crore. The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 4,98,54,357 equity shares. The offer will close for subscription on Monday, October 13. Its GMP was seen at Rs 30-35 apiece, suggesting a 12-13 per cent listing pop for the bidders.