The Rs 500 crore of Runwal Enterprises is entirely a fresh share sale of up to 1,63,93,442 equity shares. The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized towards repayment of debt, investment in material subsidiaries to repay its debt, funding the acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.

Brokerage firms have mixed views on the issue. A few suggest subscribing to it citing its strong order pipeline, valuations comfort, proposed debt reductions plans, premiumisation and asset-light model. However, a few analysts have flagged concerns like negative cash flows, high competition and execution risks for the investors.

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Improvement in execution, stronger cash-flow generation and reduction in debt could further strengthen the balance sheet and support a better growth trajectory. Overall, the combination of township-led launches, infrastructure-led growth, premiumisation, redevelopment, asset-light expansion and potential deleveraging provides multiple levers for sustained growth, said SMIFS with a 'subscribe' rating.

Ahead of its IPO, Runwal Enterprises raised Rs 148.95 crore from 10 anchor investors as it allocated 48,83,605 equity shares at Rs 305 apiece. Its anchor book included names like Tata Mutual Fund, Authum Investment and Infra, Maybank Securities ODI, 360 ONE Prime, Sanshi Fund, Founders Collective Fund, Capri Global Capital, Ashika Global Finance and LRSD Securities.

Runwal has negative operating cash flows over the last three years, and exposure to project execution and Mumbai-centric concentration risks. While growth visibility remains healthy, the company does not materially differentiate itself from peers in a highly competitive sector, said SBI Securities with a 'neutral' rating and shall track its performance over the next few quarters.

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Runwal Enterprises reported a net profit at Rs 185.76 crore with a total income of Rs 1,850.79 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2026. The company reported a net profit at Rs 55.65 crore with a revenue of Rs 1,050.71 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At the current valuations, it is commanding a total market capitalization little more than 4,500 crore.

Runwal Enterprises' established Mumbai franchise, strong positioning across key micro-markets, sizeable development pipeline, integrated execution capabilities and experience across asset-light and Greenfield models provide a favourable foundation for long-term growth, said Anand Rathi Research with a 'subscribe for long-term' rating.

A P/E of 17-18 times is at a discount to peers and the industry average, although real estate earnings can be cyclical. However, high Mumbai concentration, elevated leverage and execution/revenue-recognition risks remain key concerns, said Swastika Investmart. "Long-term investors can consider the stock, while conservative investors may prefer to monitor post-listing execution for 1-2 quarters."

Runwal Enterprises has reserved 50 per cent of the net issue for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors and retail investors will get 15 per cent and 35 per cent of the allocation the in the IPO. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 35-37 apeice, suggesting a 11-12 per cent listing pop for the investors.

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ICICI Securities and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers of Runwal Enterprises IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd on Monday, October 05.