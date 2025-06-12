Sacheerome IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP, listing date & more

The Sacheerome IPO, open from June 9 to June 11, has seen impressive investor interest, with the issue being oversubscribed 313.94 times. The basis of allotment is set for June 12, with notifications for fund debits or IPO mandate revocations expected by June 13 or the upcoming weekend.

The price band was set at Rs 96-102 per share with a lot size of 1,200 shares, raising a total of Rs 61.62 crore through the sale of 60,40,800 equity shares. Sacheerome, incorporated in June 1992, specializes in designing and manufacturing fragrances and flavours, catering to B2B FMCG clients in India and internationally. Its diverse product offerings include cosmetic fragrances, industrial fragrances, perfumes, food additives, and flavouring essences, which are integral to its business model.

Bidding details reveal that non-institutional investors led the way with a staggering 808.56 times subscription, while retail investors subscribed 180.28 times and qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) at 173.15 times. This strong demand underscores the market's confidence in the company's growth trajectory and future prospects.

The grey market premium (GMP) for Sacheerome has surged from Rs 30 at the start of bidding to Rs 40, suggesting potential listing gains of around 40%. This premium reflects positive market sentiment and high investor anticipation for listing day, indicating a promising start for the company on the stock market.

A total of 1,25,76,46,800 equity shares were bid for, out of a net issue of 40,18,800 shares, amounting to Rs 12,828 crore. The IPO saw over 3.36 lakh applications, with major participation by retail investors and non-institutional investors, showcasing widespread investor interest.

GYR Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager of the Chamunda Electricals IPO, while MUFG Intime India (Link Intime India) is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Sacheerome IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on NSE SME platform on Monday, June 16, 2025.



Investors, who had bid for the issue of Sacheerome, can check the allotment status on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

2) Sign up with all the requisite details if you are not register already.

3) Log in with your username and password.

4) Check I am not a robot.

5) Ensure IPO bid details column is checked.

6) Select the symbol/company in the dropdown.

7) Check your PAN number and enter your application number.

8) Hit the 'get data' button and get your allotment status.



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India (https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html), the registrar to the issue.



The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

1) Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited

2) Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

7) Hit submit.