Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO opens June 25; check price band, lot size, issue details & more

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd has set a price band of Rs 77-82 per share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), which is scheduled to open on June 25 and close on June 27. Investors can apply for a minimum of 182 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Rs 540 crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 440 crore and an offer for sale by existing promoters and shareholders amounting to Rs 100 crore. The proceeds will be used for pre-payment or scheduled repayment of certain outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes. This strategic financial planning is aimed at bolstering the company's capital structure.

Nuvama Wealth Management and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar. The company has allocated 50% of the net offer to Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIBs), 15% to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35% to retail investors.

Sambhv Steel Tubes, incorporated in 2017, focuses on manufacturing electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes. The company's primary manufacturing facility is located in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a region known for its mineral resources. This location provides strategic advantages in terms of resource accessibility.

Advertisement

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, Sambhv Steel Tubes reported a net profit of Rs 40.69 crore, with a revenue of Rs 1,018.81 crore. For the full fiscal year 2023-24, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 82.44 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,289.38 crore. These figures reflect the company's robust financial health and operational efficiency.

The company's network spans 15 states and one union territory in India, including presence in major markets like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Haryana. This extensive distribution network supports its operational strategy and enhances market penetration.

Proceeds from the fresh issue, estimated at Rs 390 crore, will primarily be directed towards repaying debt, which stood at Rs 347 crore as of March 2024. This strategic move aims to strengthen Sambhv Steel Tubes' financial position and reduce interest burdens.

Advertisement

Anchor investors will begin bidding on June 24. The IPO allocation will be finalised on June 30, with refunds and share credits expected by July 1. The shares are slated to list on July 2. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.