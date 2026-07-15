SBI Funds Management IPO: Can you apply twice for it? Check rules, GMP & expert views

SBI Funds Management has left investors a room to apply for multiple categories in its ongoing Rs 9,813 crore IPO. Shareholders of State Bank of India have a separate reservation in the initial public offering of SBI Funds Management, giving them an additional opportunity to receive an allotment compared with ordinary retail investors.

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The IPO, the largest in 2026 so far, has opened for subscription and will close on Thursday, July 16. It is being sold in the price band of Rs 545-574 per share. The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 17,09,56,631 equity shares from its promoters State Bank of India and Amundi.

The issue allows eligible SBI shareholders to apply in more than one category, which means they can have separate chances of allotment. The structure also provides for a third application in some cases, subject to employee eligibility and shareholding status, while investors need to stay within the prescribed bid limits for each category.



Who can apply under the shareholder quota?

Any investor who held at least one share of State Bank of India as on the red herring prospectus filing date of July 7, 2026, is eligible to apply under the shareholder quota. According to BSE shareholding data, SBI had 36.33 lakh retail shareholders as of March 31, 2026.

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How many applications can an SBI shareholder make?

Eligible SBI shareholders can submit two applications in the IPO, one under the retail category and another under the shareholder category. Since these are separate categories, investors effectively get two independent chances of receiving an allotment.



How allotment works in the two categories?

The retail and shareholder categories are treated as separate pools of shares, and allotment is decided independently in each. In the retail category, investors can apply for a minimum of one lot, or 26 shares. Applications above ₹2 lakh fall under the high net-worth individual category.

Retail allotment is generally done through a computerised lottery when the issue is oversubscribed. In the shareholder category, allotment is made separately on a proportionate basis.

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What investors can do?

Early indications are that the SBI Funds issue is likely to receive robust bids. Investors who own SBI shares could consider applying in both the retail and shareholder categories. Those who are strongly bullish on the stock may consider applying for more lots in the shareholder category after bidding for one lot in the retail category. Experts believe this could improve the chances of receiving a larger allotment from the shareholder reservation.



When triple applications are possible?

Triple applications are possible only if an investor is a permanent employee of State Bank of India or SBI Funds Management and is also an SBI shareholder. In that case, the investor can apply in three categories in this IPO. An eligible employee can make bids of up to Rs 5 lakh in the SBI Funds Management IPO.



What should be avoided?

Investors should avoid bidding above Rs 2 lakh in the retail or shareholder category individually. They should also avoid making an application of more than Rs 5 lakh in the employee category. An investor must also not apply in both the retail and HNI categories, simultaneously.

A clean, compliant application is often more important than multiple attempts. For investors looking to maximize allotment, they must apply across eligible all categories to improve the chances of receiving shares, as each category has a separate allocation, said Trivesh D, COO at Tradejini. SBI MF is more suited for long-term investors than those expecting a quick listing pop, he suggested.

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"However, avoid submitting multiple applications within the same category using the same PAN across different accounts for the same beneficiary, as this can lead to rejection. Ensure PAN, demat, bank, and UPI details are accurate, bid at the cut-off price, and approve the UPI mandate before the deadline to avoid technical rejections," Trivesh D adds.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP

Amid the rising volatility in the equity markets, SBI Funds Management IPO has seen a mild correction in its grey-market premium (GMP), which has fallen to Rs 94-95 apeice, suggesting a 16-17 per cent listing pop for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 100-105 a couple of days ago.



What brokerage firms say on SBI Funds Management IPO?

Brokerage firms are largely positive on the issue. Geojit Investments said that SBI Funds Management is valued at a P/E of 38 times, moderately lower compared to peers. Considering its robust fundamentals, industry leadership, and favorable long-term outlook and it recommended subscribing from a medium- to long-term investment perspective.

SBI Funds, due to its market leadership, robust SIP franchise, and asset-light business model commands immense trust to the investor community, making it highly resilient to market cycles. With one of the largest active SIP books in the industry, the company enjoys steady, recurring, and highly visible revenue streams, said AUM Capital with a 'subscribe' rating to it.

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Commenting on key concerns, Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart said that Investors should also note that the issue is entirely an OFS, with no fresh capital infusion. Its earnings remain linked to AUM growth and market performance, while regulatory changes, competition, dependence on SBI Mutual Fund and weak fund performance remain key factors to consider.