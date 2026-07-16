SBI Funds Management IPO subscribed 41.66x; here's what drove nearly ₹3 lakh crore demand

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Funds Management Ltd, India's largest asset management company (AMC), attracted overwhelming investor interest, generating bids worth nearly ₹2.97 lakh crore at the upper end of the price band. The issue was subscribed 41.66 times on the final day, with strong participation from institutional investors, non-institutional investors, retail applicants, shareholders and employees.

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The IPO received bids for 518.95 crore equity shares against 12.46 crore shares on offer at a price band of ₹545-574 per share, according to stock exchange data. The issue comprises an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 17.10 crore equity shares, aggregating ₹9,795.32 crore at the upper end of the price band. As an OFS, the proceeds will accrue to the selling shareholders, while eligible employees were offered a ₹54 per share discount.

Institutional investors drove demand

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion emerged as the biggest contributor to the blockbuster response, with subscriptions reaching 140.11 times. The strong institutional demand reflected confidence from domestic mutual funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds and global asset managers.

The Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category was subscribed 22.51 times, while the Retail Individual Investor (RII) portion saw subscriptions of 3.60 times. The employee reservation category was subscribed 4.65 times, and the shareholder reservation portion received 9.52 times subscription.

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The broad-based participation across investor categories underlines the strong appetite for India's largest mutual fund manager, although institutional investors accounted for the bulk of the overall demand.

SBI Funds IPO subscription

Category Subscription Overall 41.66x QIB 140.11x NII 22.51x Retail 3.60x Employees 4.65x Shareholders 9.52x

Anchor book created early momentum

The public issue entered the market with strong backing from anchor investors.

Ahead of the IPO, SBI Funds Management raised ₹2,663 crore from around 129 anchor investors by allotting approximately 4.64 crore equity shares at ₹574 per share, the upper end of the price band.

The anchor book included several marquee global investors such as the Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Monsoon), BlackRock Global Funds, Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund, Goldman Sachs Funds, Morgan Stanley Asia, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and Societe Generale.

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Among domestic institutions, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund and HDFC Life Insurance also participated, reflecting strong institutional confidence in the company.

Pre-IPO placement reinforced investor confidence

Even before the anchor allocation, the company had completed a pre-IPO placement of nearly ₹1,880 crore, indicating robust investor appetite ahead of the public issue.

SBI Funds Management enters the public market as India's largest asset management company by quarterly average mutual fund assets under management (QAAUM). As of March 31, 2026, it managed ₹12.51 lakh crore in QAAUM with a 15.3% market share, a leadership position it has maintained since March 2021. Including its portfolio management services (PMS) and other advisory mandates, its total QAAUM stood at ₹29.46 lakh crore.

Key IPO details

Particular Details

Price band ₹545-574 per share

Issue size ₹9,795.32 crore (OFS)

Shares offered 12.46 crore

Shares bid 518.95 crore

Total demand Nearly ₹2.97 lakh crore

Anchor book ₹2,663 crore

Anchor investors Around 129

Pre-IPO placement Nearly ₹1,880 crore

AMC market share 15.3%

QAAUM ₹12.51 lakh crore

Total QAAUM (including PMS & Alternates) ₹29.46 lakh crore

The combination of a strong anchor book, sizeable pre-IPO placement and overwhelming institutional participation helped the issue attract demand approaching ₹3 lakh crore, making it one of the most sought-after IPOs of the year and highlighting sustained investor appetite for market-leading financial services businesses.

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