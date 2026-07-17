SBI Funds Management IPO: What are your allotment chances? Category-wise odds explained

SBI Funds Management IPO: India's leading mutual fund player SBI Fund Management saw a bumper response from the investors, leaving investors wondering what are the odds of getting the allotment of shares. Interestingly, the issue had a reservation for eligible shareholders of State Bank of India (SBI), who could apply under two categories for the issue, other than HNI or retail category.

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The IPO of SBI Funds Management fetched bids worth Rs 2.98 lakh crore as the Rs 7,150 crore issue (ex-anchor book) was overall subscribed a solid 41.66 times. The quota allocated for qualified institutional investors was booked 140.11 times, alone getting bids for nearly Rs 2.50 lakh crore.

HNIs had 15 per cent of the net issue reserved for them, attracting bids for 22.51 times worth around Rs 30,000 crore, while retail investors, who had 35 per cent of the net issue, fetched bids for 3.60 times, amounting to Rs 11,175 crore. Shareholder's allocation of saw bidding for 9.52 times or Rs 7,132 crore.

SBI Funds Management IPO has become the fifth most subscribe IPO, ranking behind Reliance Power, LG Electronics India, Bajaj Housing Finance and ICICI Prudential AMC. The the biggest IPO of 2026 has also become the most subscribed ever among billion-dollar domestic issues.

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What are your odds of allotment?

The bumper bidding for the IPO has left investors guessing and calculating the odds for getting the allotment of shares for the SBI Funds Management IPO. According to the prima-facie calculations, shareholders of SBI have the best chance or confirm allotment, if they have made a full applications of Rs 2 lakh while retail investors also have decent odds for their case.



Here is the calculation for the allotment odds:

Big HNI category: 1 investors out of 20 investors will get 364 shares (Probability: 20 per cent)

Small HNI category: 1 investors out of 14 investors will get 364 shares (Probability: 7.15 per cent)

Retail category: 4 investor out of 9 investors will get 26 shares. (Probability: 44.44 per cent)



What about SBI shareholders?

Among the shareholders, investors applying for at least 10 lots will get a confirm allocation of one lot with an additional extra share, while investors making a full application of 13 lots with get a confirmed one lot with 9-10 additional shares. Investors applying for 11 and 12 lots will get 3-7 extra shares on a proportionate basis along with a confirmed single lot.

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All about SBI Funds Management IPO

The IPO of SBI Funds Management was open for bidding between July 14-16. The Mumbai-based company had offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 545-574 per share with a lot size of 26 shares. The company cumulatively raised Rs 9,813 crore via its primary offering, which included was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) from its parent SBI and Amundi.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Securities, HSBC Securities, ICICI Securities, Jefferies, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal and SBI Capital are the lead managers and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE on July 21. Last heard, it was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 95-100 apeice, suggesting a 17 per cent listing pop.