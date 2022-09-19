70 firms have SEBI approval to float IPOs worth over Rs 1 lakh crore; check key names here

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its approval to at least 70 companies to raise over Rs 1 lakh crore through the primary market in the coming 12 months. Data available with Primedatabase showed that players like Aadhar Housing Finance, API Holdings (Pharmeasy), TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Bharat FIH, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Inox Green Energy, Fab India, Go Airlines, Five-Star Business Finance, Gemini Edibles & Fats India and Archean Chemical Industries have secured the Sebi clearance so far for IPO.

Among the top five players, Aadhar Housing Finance is estimated to raise Rs 7,300 crore from the primary market. Other players including API Holdings, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Macleods Pharmaceuticals and Bharat FIH are also expected to raise over Rs 5,000 crore each through the primary markets.

LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO), One Mobikwik Systems, India1 Payments, Waaree Energies, Imagine Marketing, Vikran Solar, Keventer Agro, ESAF Small Finance Bank, JK Files & Engineering, Abans Holdings and Dharmaj Crop Guard and Uniparts India may also launch their IPOs in the coming months.

Amid the ongoing volatility in the domestic equity markets, more than 20 IPOs have already raised nearly Rs 40,000 crore from the capital market in the ongoing calendar year till date. In terms of response, Harsha Engineers got subscribed maximum 74.98 times. The issue was opened for subscription from September 14 to September 16. Dreamfolks Services, Campus Activewear, Syrma SGS Technology, Venus Pipes and Adani Wilmar got subscribed between 15 times and 57 times.

Among the top gainers of 2022, Venus Pipes, which hit the market on May 24, was up 216 per cent on September 16 against the issue price of Rs 326. Similarly, Hariom Pipe, Ethos, Veranda Learning and Prudent Corporate were up 108 per cent, 103 per cent, 82 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively, against their respective issue prices.

On the other hand, some of the companies which are awaiting approval from Sebi for the IPO include Maximus International, LAVA International, BVG India, EBIXCASH and Yatra Online, among others.