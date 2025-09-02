Sebi approves boAt parent Imagine Marketing's IPO plan

Markets regulator Sebi has given its approval to the initial public offering (IPO) of Imagine Marketing Ltd, the parent company of consumer electronics brand boAt, according to a regulatory document released on Tuesday.

The approval comes after the Warburg Pincus-backed company confidentially filed for an IPO in April this year. The Warburg Pincus-backed firm is targeting a valuation of Rs 13,000 crore, according to reports.

This is Imagine Marketing's second attempt to list on the domestic bourses. In January 2022, the company had filed draft papers for a Rs 2,000-crore IPO, which included a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 900 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 1,100 crore.

Founded in 2013 by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, Imagine Marketing operates a diversified portfolio under the boAt brand. Its products include audio gear such as headphones and speakers, smartwatches, personal grooming devices and mobile accessories.

Apart from Imagine Marketing, Sebi has also approved IPO plans of 12 other companies. These include app-based beauty and home care services provider Urban Company, renewable energy player Juniper Green Energy, Pace Digitek, Allchem Lifescience, Omnitech Engineering, KSH International, Ravi Infrabuild Projects, Mouri Tech, Priority Jewels, Corona Remedies, Om Freight Forwarders and Jain Resource Recycling.

Sebi's latest update shows that these companies have received clearance to mobilise funds from the public markets through equity offerings. The approvals add to the pipeline of IPOs in India, as several companies across sectors seek to raise capital through primary markets.

boAt, a well-known consumer electronics brand, has become popular in categories such as affordable wearables and audio accessories. With the regulatory nod in place, Imagine Marketing now joins the growing list of firms preparing to tap investor interest in India's capital markets.