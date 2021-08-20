SEBI puts Adani Wilmar IPO on hold due to probe against Adani Enterprises

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), in its latest observations on the recently filed initial public offering papers by Adani Wilmar Ltd, has kept the Rs 4,500 crore issue in "abeyance".

The SEBI website shows the Adani Wilmar IPO has been "kept in abeyance".

Adani Wilmar, a 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and the Singapore-based Wilmar Group, had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI on August 2.

The proposed IPO offer worth Rs 4,500 crore will comprise a fresh issue of equity shares by the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major and there will not be any secondary offering.

Though SEBI has not cited a reason behind the hold, reports say the Adani Wilmar IPO was put on hold due to an ongoing investigation into the group's flagship company, Adani Enterprises.

More details are being added.

Also read: Adani Wilmar files DRHP for Rs 4,500 crore IPO; proceeds to be used for expansion

Also read: Adani Wilmar launches mobile app to sell Fortune products online

Also read: Adani Wilmar plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore via IPO