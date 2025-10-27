Sebi puts Vedanta Group's Sterlite Electric IPO on hold

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has put the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of Sterlite Electric Ltd on hold, according to a recent update on the regulator's website.

Sterlite Electric, a part of the mining and metals conglomerate Vedanta Group, had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in early October. The proposed IPO comprised a fresh issue of 7.8 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of an equal number of shares by existing shareholders. Sebi, however, did not specify the reason for pausing the process.

Sterlite Electric is among several companies that have filed for public issues amid a strong primary market environment. The Indian IPO market witnessed robust activity through September and October 2025. Going forward, several more companies are preparing to tap investors in the coming months.

According to market sources, nearly 20 companies are in the pipeline to launch their IPOs before the end of 2025. Among the prominent ones are Orkla India -- the parent company of MTR Foods -- along with new-age eyewear brand Lenskart Solutions and two-wheeler safety solutions provider Studds Accessories. These three firms together are looking to raise over Rs 9,400 crore from the market.

November is expected to see IPOs worth around Rs 40,000 crore, making it one of the busiest months for the primary market this year.

Several other upcoming issues are from emerging technology-driven and consumer-focused businesses. These include Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures, PhysicsWallah, Pine Labs, Wakefit Innovations, Innovatiview India, Tenneco Clean Air India and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, which are all planning to launch their IPOs in the near term.

In addition, companies such as Veeda Clinical Research, Casagrand Premier Builder, ICICI Prudential AMC, Clean Max Enviro Energy, Fujiyama Power Systems, Pranav Construction, Innovision, KSH International, Vidya Wires, Juniper Green Energy and Park Medi World are also preparing to raise funds through public issues.