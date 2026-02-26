Sedemac Mechatronics IPO opens on March 4: Check price band, issue size & other details

Sedemac Mechatronics, backed by A91 Partners, Catamaran Ventures, and Xponentia Capital, will launch its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription on March 4, 2026. The price band is set at Rs 1,187 to Rs 1,352 per equity share, with one lot comprising 11 shares. The IPO closes for public subscription on March 6, while the anchor book opens for institutional investors on March 2.

The issue is a complete offer for sale (OFS) of up to 80.43 lakh equity shares and the company will not receive any proceeds. At the upper end, the IPO aims to raise Rs 1,087.45 crore, with a projected post-listing market capitalisation of Rs 5,970.63 crore. Shares worth Rs 1 crore are reserved for employees at a discount of Rs 128 per share to the final offer price.

Allotment is expected by 9 March, and equity shares are set to list on exchanges from 11 March. ICICI Securities, Avendus Capital, and Axis Capital are the book-running lead managers, with MUFG Intime India as registrar. The reservation split is 50 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 per cent for retail investors.

Sedemac Mechatronics is recognised as one of India’s leading manufacturers of genset controllers and electronic control units (ECUs) for automotive and industrial applications. The company supplies ECUs to prominent original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in India and internationally, including the United States and Europe.

For the year ending March 2025, Sedemac Mechatronics' profit increased more than eight times to Rs 47 crore, compared to Rs 5.8 crore in the prior year. Revenue climbed by 24 per cent to Rs 658.4 crore, up from Rs 530.6 crore. For the nine months ending December 2025, the company posted a profit of Rs 71.4 crore on revenue of Rs 770.6 crore.