SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO to open on Wednesday: Should you subscribe or avoid it?

The initial public offering (IPO) of SEDEMAC Mechatronics shall open for bidding on Wednesday, March 04. The company will be offering its shares in the range of Rs 1,287-1,352 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 11 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue can be subscribed until Friday, March 06.

The IPO of SEDEMAC Mechatronics is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 80,43,300 equity shares by its promoters and existing shareholders, aggregating to Rs 1,087 crore at the upper end of the price band. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue and entire funds, net of issue expenses, shall go to the selling shareholders.

Incorporated in 2007, Pune-based SEDEMAC Mechatronics is a technology company specializing in control electronics. It designs and manufactures powertrain controllers, motor control products, and integrated starter-generator solutions for automotive and industrial applications. It focuses on innovation through patented sensor-less motor control technology.

Ahead of IPO, SEDEMAC Mechatronics raised a total of Rs 325.88 crore from 23 anchor investors as it allocated 24,10,401 equity shares for Rs 1,352 apiece. Its anchor book included names like HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Nippon Life India Trustee, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Tata MF, 3PIM India, 3P India Equity Fund among others.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics reported a net profit at Rs 71.50 crore with an income of Rs 775.31 crore for the period ended on September 30, 2025. The company clocked a net profit at Rs 47.05 crore with a revenue of Rs 662.54 crore for the financial year 2024-25. At the current valuations, SEDEMAC is commanding a total market capitalization of Rs 5,970.63 crore.

The company has reserved 50 per cent of the net issue for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non institutional investors (NIIs) will have 15 per cent of allocation. Retail bidders will get 35 per cent of the reservation in the IPO. Last heard, SEDEMAC Mechatronics commands a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 5-6 apiece, suggesting a muted debut for the investors.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Avendus Capital are the book running lead managers of the SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE with March 11, Wednesday as the date of listing. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say about the IPO of SEDEMAC Mechatronics:



SBI Securities

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

SEDEMAC Mechatronics is a leading critical application auto component manufacturer specialising in technology intensive components. It designs, develops and manufactures these components in house with a focus on R&D. The criticality of the product portfolio and OEM approvals creates high entry barriers, said SBI Securities.

"Revenue, Ebitda and profit growth CAGR stands at 34 per cent, 64 per cent and 123 per cent, respectively between FY23-FY26E annualised. The stock is valued at 62.6 times FY26E P/E on an annualised basis. We recommend investors to 'subscribe' to the issue for the long term. Listing or short term gains are unlikely," it added.



Swastika Investmart

Rating: Avoid

Profit recovery real, but one data point PAT surged 8 times in FY25 —encouraging, but FY24 was a distorted base. Earnings trend needs two to three more quarters of confirmation. The issue is fully priced with no margin of safety, said Swastika Investmart.

"At 127 times trailing P/E, the IPO leaves no room for execution missteps. Growth expectations are entirely priced in at the upper band. Considering the stretched valuation and need for earnings consistency, conservative investors may prefer to avoid this IPO for now," it said.



Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Rating: Subscribe for long-term

SEDEMAC focuses on scalable technologies for large global mobility and industrial markets, with a diversified portfolio across 2/3W ECUs, EV motor controllers, and genset controllers, enabling participation in high volume platforms. It has consistently been a first mover in multiple differentiated and control-intensive technologies, said Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers.

"The company aims to build a strong market presence by offering a broad range of critical, control-intensive products, rather than limiting itself to a narrow product set. Considering these factors, the IPO appears fully valued and is rated 'subscribe for long term' tag," it added.



Arihant Capital Markets

Rating: Neutral

Industry tailwinds remain favorable, with the ISG market expected to grow at low-to-mid teens CAGR, the domestic EFI ECU market expanding steadily, and the EV motor controller market projected to grow at over 40 per cent CAGR over the next few years. Stricter emission norms and hybridization trends further support demand across both mobility and industrial segments, said Arihant Capital Markets.

"While customer concentration and import dependency remain key monitorables, expanding manufacturing capacity, strong OEM integration, and diversification into EVs, gensets, and industrial applications provide multi-year revenue visibility and structural growth potential. The issue is valued at P/E 126.91 times, based on a FY25 EPS of Rs 10.65," it added with a 'neutral' rating.



BP Equities

Rating: Avoid

SEDEMAC commands a P/E multiple of 125 times based on its FY25 earnings and 62 times on its FY26 annualized earnings, which when compared to its peers, seems to be expensive, said BP Equities. "The issue entirely consists of OFS. We suggest an 'avoid' rating to the issue and will reassess our rating in future following sustained business performance and valuation comfort.



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

SEDEMAC operates a design-to-delivery model, wherein it collaborates closely with OEM customers from product conceptualization to validation and commercialization. It undertakes end-to-end development of electronic control units (ECUs), including embedded software programming, hardware circuit design, calibration, testing, and system validation, said Ventura.

"Its solutions are typically integrated into customer vehicle platforms under long-term supply arrangements, resulting in recurring revenues across product life cycles," it added with a 'subscribe' rating citing revenue concentration, exposure to rapid technological shifts and margin sensitivity to product mix as key risks for the business.