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Shah Investor's Home IPO allotment status: Complete guide to check application, fresh GMP & listing

Shah Investor's Home IPO allotment status: Complete guide to check application, fresh GMP & listing

NSE1,763.05(-%)

Shah Investor's Home sold its shares in the price band of Rs 159-167 apiece, applied for a minimum of 85 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 90 crore between September 28-30.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 9:11 AM IST
Shah Investor's Home IPO allotment status: Complete guide to check application, fresh GMP & listingShah Investor’s Home is a retail broking company providing a range of financial services, with over three decades of experience in the securities market.

Shah Investor's Home is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Thursday, October 01. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds by Monday, October 05 following the extended weekend. The retail broking company received a decent response from the investors during the three day bidding period.

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The IPO of Shah Investor's Home was open for bidding between September 28 - September 30. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 159-167 per share with a lot size of 85 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 90 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 53,99,200 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed 38.12 times with nearly 4.2 lakh applications, fetching bids for more than Rs 2,400 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 28.05 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were booked at 95.54 times and 19.26 time, respectively.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Shah Investor's Home has seen some correction following mixed bidding and fragile market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a discount of Rs 12-14 per share, suggesting listing gains of 7-8 per cent for the investors. The company was commanding a GMP around Rs 15 apiece during the bidding period.

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Incorporated in 1994, Gujarat-based Shah Investor’s Home is a retail broking company providing a range of financial services, with over three decades of experience in the securities market. It offers equity and derivatives brokerage services, facilitating the buying and selling of equities, IPOs and other securities for retail customers, including resident and non-resident Indians.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Monday, October 05. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE Ltd on Tuesday, October 06.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Shah Investor's Home, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

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  • Visit https BSE's allotment page 
  • Under the issue type, click Equity
  • Under the issue name, select Shah Investor's Home Limited in the dropbox
  • Write the application number
  • Add the PAN card ID
  • Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button

Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website

  • Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.
  • Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘SHAHINVEST’.
  • Put in your PAN No. and Application No.
  • Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. It is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries post issue.

  • Go to the web portal of MUFG Intime India Limited
  • Select the IPO/FPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized
  • You may be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID
  • In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA
  • Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2
  • For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately
  • Hit submit.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 9:11 AM IST
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