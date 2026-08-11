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Shankesh Jewellers IPO opens on August 18; check price band, issue size & other details

Shankesh Jewellers IPO opens on August 18; check price band, issue size & other details

Shankesh Jewellers' initial public offering is set to open for subscription on Tuesday, 8 August, and will close on Thursday, 20 August.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 11:39 AM IST
Shankesh Jewellers IPO opens on August 18; check price band, issue size & other detailsShankesh Jewellers is engaged in the business of hand-crafted gold jewellery and provides customisation services to clients

Shankesh Jewellers' initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on Tuesday, 8 August, and will close on Thursday, 20 August. The book-built issue comprises a fresh issue of 2,94,82,000 shares and an offer for sale of 1,00,00,000 shares, with the company fixing the price band at Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share ahead of the launch.

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The IPO includes a fresh issue of 2.95 crore shares to raise Rs 274.2 crore and an offer for sale of 1 crore shares aggregating to Rs 93 crore. The company said the net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for loan repayments, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Aryaman Financial Services Limited and Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFIN Technologies Limited is the registrar. Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, 21 August, and successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on the next business day, Monday, 24 August.

The stock is scheduled to list on the NSE and the BSE on Tuesday, 25 August. According to the issue's RHP, Shankesh Jewellers is engaged in the business of hand-crafted gold jewellery and provides customisation services to clients, while depending on third-party job workers for the production and manufacturing of its products.

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For FY24, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,061.78 crore. This rose to Rs 1,403.83 crore in FY25 and further to Rs 1,630.8 crore in FY26. The IPO will open on 8 August at a price band of Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share, with allotment expected on 21 August and listing slated for 25 August.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 11:39 AM IST
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