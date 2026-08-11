Shankesh Jewellers IPO opens on August 18; check price band, issue size & other details

Aryaman Financial Services Limited and Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFIN Technologies Limited is the registrar. Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Friday, 21 August, and successful bidders can expect the shares to be credited to their demat accounts on the next business day, Monday, 24 August.

The stock is scheduled to list on the NSE and the BSE on Tuesday, 25 August. According to the issue's RHP, Shankesh Jewellers is engaged in the business of hand-crafted gold jewellery and provides customisation services to clients, while depending on third-party job workers for the production and manufacturing of its products.

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For FY24, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,061.78 crore. This rose to Rs 1,403.83 crore in FY25 and further to Rs 1,630.8 crore in FY26. The IPO will open on 8 August at a price band of Rs 88 to Rs 93 per share, with allotment expected on 21 August and listing slated for 25 August.