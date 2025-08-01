Shanti Gold IPO listing today: will it deliver a strong listing pop; check latest GMP

Shanti Gold International, a Mumbai-based gold jewellery manufacturer, debuts on Dalal Street today, Friday, August 01, 2025. The IPO offered shares in the price band of Rs 189-199 per share, with a lot size of 75 shares, raising Rs 360.11 crore through a fresh issue of 1,80,96,000 equity shares. Choice Capital Advisors was the lead manager, with Bigshare Services as the registrar. The shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The IPO was open for subscription from July 25 to July 29, 2025, and was subscribed 81.17 times overall. Retail investors subscribed 30.37 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) and qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) subscribed 151.48 times and 117.33 times respectively.

Established in 2003, Shanti Gold International is renowned for its 22kt CZ casting gold jewellery. It specializes in high-quality, intricately designed jewellery. The public offering is expected to fund expansion and enhance market presence.

The grey market premium (GMP) for Shanti Gold International has shown stability despite market volatility, last reported at Rs 34-35 per share, suggesting a potential listing gain of 17-18 per cent. The GMP had been around Rs 36-38 per share when the issue closed, indicating investor confidence.

The strong demand reflected in the IPO's subscription numbers is corroborated by brokerage firms, which generally recommended subscribing. The company's established reputation in gold jewellery manufacturing provided a solid foundation for investor interest.

Investors are keenly observing today's listing to capitalise on potential gains. Key dates include the basis of allotment, refunds initiation, credit of shares to demat accounts, and the listing date. With the cut-off time for UPI mandate confirmation passed, the focus now shifts to the market debut.