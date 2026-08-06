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Shiprocket IPO opens on August 12; check price band, lot size, & other key issue details

Shiprocket IPO opens on August 12; check price band, lot size, & other key issue details

Shiprocket's Rs Rs 1,617.5-crore IPO will open for subscription on August 12 and close on August 14, with anchor book opening on Tuesday, August 11.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 9:39 AM IST
Shiprocket IPO opens on August 12; check price band, lot size, & other key issue detailsThe company has also reserved shares worth up to Rs 1 crore for eligible employees, who may receive the shares at a discount to the final issue price.

Shiprocket has fixed the price band for its Rs 1,617.5-crore initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 92-97 per share. The public issue will open for subscription on August 12 and close on August 14, while the anchor investor portion will open on August 11. Investors can bid for a minimum of 154 equity shares and in multiples thereafter.

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At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to raise Rs 1,617.5 crore through a fresh issue of Rs 885.5 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 731.9 crore by existing shareholders. Shiprocket has reduced the size of its IPO from the proposed Rs 2,342.3 crore outlined in its updated draft red herring prospectus filed in December 2025.

The earlier issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,242.3 crore. The company, which filed its IPO papers through the confidential route, received SEBI approval in November 2025. The offer for sale includes stake sales by investors Lightrock, Tribe Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures and Agility International Investment, along with individual shareholders Gautam Kapoor, Saahil Goel and Vishesh Khurana.

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The company has also reserved shares worth up to Rs 1 crore for eligible employees, who may receive the shares at a discount to the final issue price. Bertelsmann is Shiprocket's largest shareholder with a 21.32 per cent stake, followed by Tribe Capital at 14.14 per cent, Eternal at 6.85 per cent, KDT Venture Holdings at 5.49 per cent and Temasek-backed MacRitchie Investments at 5.29 per cent.

Shiprocket operates a technology-driven e-commerce enablement platform that offers logistics, checkout, payments, financing, fulfilment and cross-border commerce solutions for MSMEs and large retailers. The company plans to use fresh issue proceeds to expand its core and emerging business platforms, repay debt, inorganic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes.

On the financial front, Shiprocket reported a net loss of Rs 79.2 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 74.4 crore in FY25, although this was sharply lower than the loss of Rs 595.1 crore reported in FY24. Revenue rose 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,024.1 crore in FY26, after a similar 24 per cent growth in FY25.

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Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on August 17, and the company's shares are likely to list on the stock exchanges on August 19.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 9:39 AM IST
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