Shiprocket IPO opens on August 12; check price band, lot size, & other key issue details

The earlier issue comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 1,242.3 crore. The company, which filed its IPO papers through the confidential route, received SEBI approval in November 2025. The offer for sale includes stake sales by investors Lightrock, Tribe Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures and Agility International Investment, along with individual shareholders Gautam Kapoor, Saahil Goel and Vishesh Khurana.

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The company has also reserved shares worth up to Rs 1 crore for eligible employees, who may receive the shares at a discount to the final issue price. Bertelsmann is Shiprocket's largest shareholder with a 21.32 per cent stake, followed by Tribe Capital at 14.14 per cent, Eternal at 6.85 per cent, KDT Venture Holdings at 5.49 per cent and Temasek-backed MacRitchie Investments at 5.29 per cent.

Shiprocket operates a technology-driven e-commerce enablement platform that offers logistics, checkout, payments, financing, fulfilment and cross-border commerce solutions for MSMEs and large retailers. The company plans to use fresh issue proceeds to expand its core and emerging business platforms, repay debt, inorganic growth opportunities and general corporate purposes.

On the financial front, Shiprocket reported a net loss of Rs 79.2 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 74.4 crore in FY25, although this was sharply lower than the loss of Rs 595.1 crore reported in FY24. Revenue rose 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,024.1 crore in FY26, after a similar 24 per cent growth in FY25.

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Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on August 17, and the company's shares are likely to list on the stock exchanges on August 19.