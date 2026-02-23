Shree Ram Twistex IPO opens today: Should you subscribe to it or give a skip?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shree Ram Twistex opens for subscription on Monday, February, 23. The company is offering its shares in the range of Rs 95-104 apeice, which can be applied for a minimum of 144 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, February 25.

Shree Ram Twistex is looking to raise a total of Rs 110 crore via IPO, which is entirely a fresh share sale of 1,06,00,000 equity shares. Net proceeds from the issue shall be used towards funding for setting up of solar power plant, funding for setting up of wind power plant, repayment of debut, funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes

Rajkot-based Shree Ram Twistex manufactures cotton yarns, including compact ring spun and carded yarns, both combed and carded. The yarns are used in knitting and weaving for various products, such as denim, terry towels, shirting, sheeting, sweaters, socks, bottom wear, home textiles, and industrial fabrics. It also offers value-added yarns.

For the period ended on September 30, 2025, Shree Ram Twistex reported net profit at Rs 7 crore with a revenue of Rs 132.27 crore. At the current valuations, it is commanding a market capitalization of Rs 415.75 crore. 50 per cent shares are allocated towards qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent to non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 per cent to retail bidders.

Last heard, it was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 5 apeice, suggesting a listing gains of 5 per cent for the investors. Interactive Financial Services is the sole book running lead manager and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Here's what a host of brokerage firms say about the IPO of Shree Ram Twistex:



Arihant Capital Markets

Rating: Neutral

The company’s outlook appears stable to gradually improving, led by healthy capacity utilization of 86–87 per cent, ongoing backward integration through in-house twisting capacity, and renewable energy investments that are likely to reduce power costs and support margin expansion, said Arihant Capital Markets.

However, growth visibility remains moderate due to the inherently cyclical nature of the yarn industry, customer concentration and exposure to cotton price volatility. The issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 51.97 times, based on a FY25 EPS of Rs 2. We are recommending a 'neutral' rating for this issue," it added.

Swastika Investmart

Rating: Avoid

Shree Ram Twistex is showing improving margins and strong earnings momentum, supported by its shift to captive green energy. However, the IPO valuation at around 29-30 times P/E already factors in most of the future growth, said Swastika Investmart.

"Compared to cheaper listed peers, near-term upside looks limited. Overall, it is suitable only for high-risk, long-term investors, Avoid for investors seeking listing gains or safe, value-based entries. The IPO appears fully priced to be overvalued, leaving little 'margin of safety' for retail investors," it added.



Master Capital Services

Rating: Subscribe

Shree Ram Twistex operates as a manufacturer of cotton yarns, catering to a wide range of textile applications. With its presence in the B2B segment, established customer relationships, and strategically located manufacturing facility, it is positioned to benefit from rising demand for cotton-based products, growth in domestic consumption, and expanding export opportunities in the Indian textile sector. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment opportunity, said Master Capital.



Ventura Securities

Rating: Subscribe

Shree Ram Twistex is a textile manufacturing company specializing in cotton yarn production, including compact ring spun, carded, combed, Eli Twist, and value-added yarns like slub and Lycra blends, headquartered in Rajkot, Gujarat. It operates a B2B model supplying yarns for knitting and weaving to institutional buyers in denim, towels, shirting, sheeting, and home textiles through efficient production processes, said Ventura Securities.

"Shree Ram Twistex operates within India’s robust textile spinning industry, fueled by strong domestic demand, export growth, and rising needs for quality yarns in apparel and home furnishings. It follows a manufacturing led business model that leverages advanced ring spinning machinery, capacity expansion," it added with a 'subscribe' rating.



BP Equities

Rating: Subscribe

"On the valuation front, with the company trading at a P/E of 38.2 times based on its FY25 earnings, which we believe is fairly priced given the stronger financials compared to its peers. We thus recommend a 'subscribe' rating from a medium-to long-term perspective," said BP Equities.