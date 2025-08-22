Shreeji Shipping Global IPO allotment status: Check application, latest GMP & listing date

Shreeji Shipping Global is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Friday, August 22. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate either by weekend or latest by Monday 25. The shipping and logistics solutions player saw a strong response from the investors.

The IPO of Jamnagar-based Shreeji Shipping Global was open for bidding between August 19 and August 21, 2025. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 240-252 per share with a lot size of 58 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 410.71 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,62,98,000 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a 58.10 times, attracting birds worth Rs 16,700 crore, with nearly 20 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked an astounding 110.41 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 72.70 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 21.94 times.

Incorporated in 1995, Shreeji Shipping Global is a shipping and logistics company focusing on dry-bulk cargo. Shreeji Shipping primarily focuses on non-major ports and jetties, especially along the west coast of India and Sri Lanka. It has provided services at over 20 ports and jetties, including Kandla, Navlakhi, Magdalla, Bhavnagar, Bedi, Dharmatar, and Puttalam.

The grey market premium of Shreeji Shipping Global has inched higher following a strong bidding and better market conditions. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 38-40 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of around 15 per cent for the investors. The GMP stood around Rs 30 when the IPO ran for bidding.

Beeline Capital Advisors and Elara Capital (India)are the book running lead managers and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE with Tuesday, August 26 as the date of listing. Investors, who had bid for the issue of Shreeji Shipping Global, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Shreeji Shipping Global Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.