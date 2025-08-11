Shreeji Shipping Global IPO to open on August 19; check price band, lot size & more

Shreeji Shipping Global, based in Gujarat, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 19, with a price band of Rs 240-252 per share. Anchor bidding commences on August 18, and the issue will close on August 21. The IPO aims to raise approximately Rs 410.71 crore at the upper price band. Beeline Capital Advisors and Elara Capital (India) are the lead managers for the IPO.

The company plans to allocate the proceeds to expand its fleet and repay debt. Specifically, Rs 251.2 crore will be used to acquire dry bulk carriers and Rs 23 crore to repay existing debt. The remainder will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Shreeji Shipping Global reported a net profit of Rs 141.24 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, marking a 13.4% increase from the previous year. However, revenue declined nearly 17%, dropping to Rs 607.6 crore. The company operates over 80 vessels and more than 370 pieces of equipment, catering to ports in India and Sri Lanka.

The IPO offers 50% of the net offer to qualified institutional bidders, 15% to non-institutional investors, and 35% to retail investors. This structure aims to balance investor participation across different categories. Shreeji Shipping Global does not have any listed peers, which positions it uniquely for potential investors.

The company filed draft papers with SEBI in January and received approval in May. The IPO's objective is to strengthen the company's financial standing by acquiring new assets and reducing debt, enhancing its operational capabilities.

Key dates for the IPO include August 19 as the opening date and August 21 as the closing date. Investors interested should ensure their applications are submitted within the specified timeframe.