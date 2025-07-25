SME IPO attract bids worth Rs 15,500 cr; check allotment status, latest GMP & listing date

Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants is scheduled to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares most likely on Friday, July 25, 2025. Bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds or revocations of their IPO mandate latest by Monday, July 28. SME IPO of the consultancy firm saw a solid response from the investors during the three-day bidding process.

The IPO of Pune-based Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants was ran for bidding between July 22 and July 24. It had sold its shares for Rs 250 per share with a lot size of 600 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 93.75 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 37.50 lakh shares. Retailers investors could apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares worth Rs 3 lakh.

The SME issue was overall subscribed a solid 250.65 times, attracting bids for Rs 15,550 crore, fetching over 3.21 lakh applications . The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 179.01 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 317.05 times. The allocation retail investors was subscribed 263.01 times.

Incorporated in 1992, Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants is a civil engineering consultancy firm, offering services spanning topographic surveys, project management consultancy, design and engineering, geotechnical investigations, land acquisition, GIS mapping, and feasibility studies. It has successfully executed projects across various sectors.

The grey market premium of Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants has seen a sharp rise despite muted market conditions. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium (GMP) of Rs 210 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of about 84 per cent for the investors. However, the GMP stood at Rs 165-180 a day ago.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the Monarch Surveyors IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Monarch Surveyors IPO is Spread X Securities. Shares of the company shall be listed on the SME platform of BSE with Tuesday, July 29 as the tentative date of listing.

Investors, who had bid for the issue of Monarch Surveyors, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

1) Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2) Under the issue type, click Equity

3) Under the issue name, select Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants Limited in the dropbox

4) Write the application number

5) Add the PAN card ID

6) Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button





Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of Bigshare Services Limited (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.

1) Go to the web portal of Bigshare Services Private Limited

2) Select the IPO in dropbox whose name will be populated only if the allotment is finalized

3) You shall be required to select either one of the three modes: Application number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.

4) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

5) For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

6) Hit Search to know your allotment status.