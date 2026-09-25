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Snapdeal-parent AceVector IPO opens: Should you apply or avoid? Check price band, reviews & GMP

Snapdeal-parent AceVector IPO opens: Should you apply or avoid? Check price band, reviews & GMP

Snapdeal-parent AceVector is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 30-32 apiece, applied for a minimum of 468 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 420 crore between September 25-29.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 9:56 AM IST
Snapdeal-parent AceVector IPO opens: Should you apply or avoid? Check price band, reviews & GMP Incorporated in 2007, Gurugram-based Acevector operates an asset-light digital commerce ecosystem through its subsidiaries

The initial public offering (IPO) of AceVector, the parent company of Snapdeal, is set to open for subscription on Friday, September 25. The digital ecosystem and e-commerce player has fixed a price band of Rs 30-32 per share, with a lot size of 468 shares. The issue will remain open for bidding until Tuesday, September 29.

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Incorporated in 2007, Gurugram-based Acevector operates an asset-light digital commerce ecosystem through its subsidiaries, spanning data, technology, and AI-driven businesses. Its operations include a value-focused e-commerce marketplace, e-commerce enablement SaaS platforms, and consumer brand businesses.

The Rs 420 crore IPO of AceVector includes a fresh share sale of Rs 287 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 4,15,62,500 equity shares. It plans to deploy the proceeds towards funding the marketing and business promotion, funding the technology infrastructure, funding inorganic growth strategies and general corporate purposes.

Brokerage firms are not very positive on the AceVector IPO and majority of them suggest give it a skip. They have flagged concerns over path to profitability along risks of cash burn. Besides that, lower market share, rising competition and lack earning visibility also weigh on the sentiments.

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Persistent losses, intense industry competition, and complete reliance on 3PL logistics remain key concerns. The IPO is valued at FY26 P/S multiple of 3.4 times and given the intense competition from established players such as Meesho, Flipkart and Amazon which continue to exert pressure on market share, AVL is expected to continue reporting losses in the near to medium term, said SBI Securities with an 'avoid' rating.

Ahead of the IPO, AceVector raised Rs 189 crore from 14 anchor investors through the allotment of 5,90,62,500 shares at Rs 32 per share. The anchor investors included names like Helios Mutual Fund, Singularity Growth Fund, Ashika Global Finance, Alchemy Long Short Fund, Saint Capital, TIMF Holdings, Emerge Capital Opportunities Fund, Taurus Ethical Fund and more.

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AceVector remains loss-making at both the operating and net levels. While the growing high-margin SaaS vertical (Unicommerce) provides strategic diversification, the core marketplace continues to face thin take-rates, high fulfillment and marketing friction, and sustained cash burn without visible near-term profitability, said BP Equities with an 'avoid' rating given the structural margin headwinds, heavy competitive intensity, and lack of earnings visibility.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, AceVector reported a net loss of Rs 45.51 crore on total income of Rs 537.67 crore. In FY25, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 126.31 crore on revenue of Rs 406.77 crore. Based on the IPO price band, the company will have a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1,740 crore.

Digital-commerce and SaaS-focused company with Snapdeal as the marketplace business and Unicommerce as the key growth engine. Unicommerce SaaS is the key positive, with FY26 revenue of 204 crore and positive adjusted EBITDA, while the Snapdeal marketplace continues to remain loss-making and requires significant marketing investment, said Swastika Investmart.

It remains smaller than major listed e-commerce peers, while high logistics/marketing costs, continued losses and dependence on future SaaS growth remain key risks. The valuation appears reasonable on a sales basis but is not deeply attractive given the absence of profits," it added with an 'avoid' rating.

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The company has allocated 75 per cent of the net issue to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors have been reserved 15 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. AceVector was commanding a grey market premium of around Rs 2 per share, indicating a potential listing gain of about 6 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band.

IIFL Capital Securities, CLSA India nad Systematix Corporate Services are the book-running lead managers for AceVector IPO, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on Monday, October 5.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 9:56 AM IST
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