Spunweb Nonwoven's IPO opens July 14, price band set at Rs 90-96

Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on July 14, 2025, closing on July 16, 2025. The company has established a price band of Rs 90 to Rs 96 per equity share, each with a face value of Rs 10. Investors must bid for at least 2,400 equity shares, with subsequent bids in multiples of 1,200 shares. The IPO involves a fresh issue of 63,51,600 equity shares.

The funds raised will be allocated to multiple objectives, including Rs 29 crore for working capital, Rs 10 crore for investment in its subsidiary, Spunweb India Pvt Ltd (SIPL) and Rs 8 crore for loan repayment. Remaining proceeds will be for corporate purposes.

Established in 2015, Spunweb Nonwoven and SIPL focus on manufacturing polypropylene spunbond nonwoven fabrics, critical in industries like hygiene, healthcare and agriculture. A CareEdge report notes the company has one of the largest production capacities in India, with 32,640 metric tonnes as of FY24.

The company offers a diverse product portfolio, including hydrophobic, hydrophilic, super soft, UV treated, antistatic, and flame-retardant fabrics in various widths and weights. These products, available in over 20 colours, can be customised with additional coatings and services. Spunweb also provides nonwoven fabric bags.

Spunweb's clients include manufacturers of hygiene products like diapers, healthcare products like face masks, and packaging and agricultural products. Notable clients include RGI Meditech Pvt Ltd and Millenium Babycares Ltd. The company serves both domestic and international markets, with a growing customer base over the past three fiscal years.

The company's financial performance shows growth, with revenue rising by 52.31 per cent from Rs 148.61 crore in Fiscal 2024 to Rs 226.35 crore in fiscal 2025. Profit after tax (PAT) increased from Rs 5.44 crore to Rs 10.79 crore, attributed to enhanced capacity utilisation and customer base expansion.

Vivro Financial Services Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager for this IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd (Link Intime) serves as the registrar. The market maker is Rikhav Securities Ltd. The offering follows a book-building process, with allocations for qualified institutional buyers, non-institutional bidders and retail individual bidders.