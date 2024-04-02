SRM Contractors IPO shares to liste tomorrow: Here's what grey market premium hint

SRM Contractors is headed for a strong debut at Dalal Street on Wednesday and if one goes by the signals from the grey market, the Jammu-based construction player may deliver a listing pop of around 45-60 per cent. However, analysts tracking the stock remain positive on it in the longer run.



Grey market premium (GMP) of SRM Contractors has seen some correction ahead of its debut. Last heard, the company was commanding a premium of Rs 90-95 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 43-45 per cent for the investors. However, the premium stood at Rs 125 apiece, after the bidding for the issue closed.



Jammu-based SRM Contractors sold its IPO in the price band of Rs 200-210 per share with a lot size of 70 shares, which was open for bidding between March 26 and March 28. The company aimed to raise around Rs 130.20 crore from its primary offering, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 62 lakh equity shares.



The issue was overall subscribed a solid 86.57 times, thanks to strong bidding from non-institutional bidders (NIIs), whose allocation was booked a whopping 214.94 times. The quota for qualified institutional investors (QIBs) was subscribed 46.97 times, and the portion of retail investors was subscribed 59.59 times during the bidding process.



After receiving a stellar response, SRM Contractors will mark its footsteps into the bourses on Wednesday. The company is expected to gain a premium of 60 per cent above its issue price of Rs 210 per share, said Parth Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox.



"The company’s Revenue, Ebitda and PAT grew at a CAGR of 37 per cent, 52.6 per cent and 50.5 per cent during FY 2021-23," he added. "Hence, remaining positive towards the issue, we recommend the market participants who have been allotted the share of the company hold them for a medium to long-term horizon."



SRM Contractors is a construction and development company primarily engaged in the construction of roads (including bridges), tunnels, slope stabilization works, and other construction activities in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh. It operates as an EPC contractor and on a unit-price basis for infrastructure projects and subcontracts infrastructure construction projects.



Interactive Financial Services is the sole book running lead manager of the SRM Contractors IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue.

