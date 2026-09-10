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SS Retail IPO: Mobile-retailer to launch IPO on Sept 16; check all key details here

SS Retail IPO: Mobile-retailer to launch IPO on Sept 16; check all key details here

The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 360.75 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 140 crore.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 12:31 PM IST
SS Retail IPO: Mobile-retailer to launch IPO on Sept 16; check all key details hereRetail investors have been allocated 35 per cent of the issue, while 50 per cent has been reserved for institutional investors.

SS Retail, a multi-brand retail chain for mobile phones, accessories and other electronic items, has fixed the price band for its Rs 500 crore initial public offering at Rs 403-424 per share. The IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 16, and close on Friday, September 18.

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The issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 360.75 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 140 crore. Each share has a face value of Rs 10. One lot will comprise 35 shares, taking the minimum investment for retail investors to Rs 14,840 at the upper end of the price band, with bids allowed in multiples of 35 shares thereafter. At the upper end of the price band, SS Retail will have a market capitalisation of Rs 3,154 crore.

Retail investors have been allocated 35 per cent of the issue, while 50 per cent has been reserved for institutional investors. The remaining portion will be available to non-institutional investors.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company plans to use Rs 241.3 crore towards incremental working capital requirements and Rs 12.4 crore towards setting up new stores in fiscal 2027 and fiscal 2028. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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SS Retail operates a multi-brand retail chain for mobile phones and accessories across five states: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat. As of March 2026, the company had 503 stores in India, including 458 stores in Maharashtra. The company positions itself as the largest mobile phone retail chain in West India and the third-largest in India among its peers.

SS Retail counts listed companies such as Aditya Vision, Electronics Mart India, Jay Jalaram Technologies, Fonebox Retail and Umiya Mobile among its peers. The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 59.2 crore and revenue of Rs 2,351 crore for the year ended March 2026.

On a standalone basis, profit rose 49.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 39.86 crore, while revenue increased 32.4 per cent to Rs 1,597.9 crore in the fiscal year ended March 2025.

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Anand Rathi Advisors and Emkay Global Financial Services have been appointed as the merchant bankers managing the SS Retail IPO. The anchor book will open for institutional investors on September 15, while the share allotment is expected to be finalised by September 21. The company's equity shares are expected to list on the bourses on September 23.

SS Retail's IPO will open with a price band of Rs 403-424 per share for a Rs 500 crore issue, with proceeds from the fresh issue earmarked largely for working capital and store expansion. The company enters the market with operations across five states, 503 stores as of March 2026, and reported gains in revenue and profit.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 12:31 PM IST
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