Steamhouse India IPO: Industrial Gases player to launch IPO on Sept 9; check all key details

Steamhouse said the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay part of its existing debt, expand capacity at its Ankleshwar and Panoli facilities, set up a new steam-generation unit in the Dahej SEZ, and meet general corporate requirements.

In June, the company raised nearly Rs 50 crore through a pre-IPO placement from funds backed by investor Madhusudhan Kela and Niveshaay Sambhav Fund.

Established in 2014, Steamhouse supplies industrial steam to customers through a centralised utility model using dedicated pipeline infrastructure. It serves more than 167 industrial clients across sectors including chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food processing, paper and manufacturing.

Advertisement

The company has built more than 45 kilometres of steam pipeline network across industrial clusters such as Sachin, Vapi, Ankleshwar, Sarigam, Panoli and Nandesari. It is also expanding capacity across several locations, including Ahmedabad, Dahej, Jhagadia and Vapi.

Steamhouse is diversifying into nitrogen compression and distribution, waste-to-energy solutions and aviation logistics. It has commissioned a waste-to-steam boiler at Vapi and has secured a 5 MW waste-to-steam project from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation under the public-private partnership model.

Of the total offer, not more than 50 per cent will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors. The issue, priced at Rs 77-81 per share, is aimed at raising up to Rs 414 crore, with the subscription window running from September 9 to September 11 after anchor bidding opens on September 8.