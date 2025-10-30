Studds Accessories IPO: Check day 1 subscription status, analysts' view & latest GMP

The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories was off to a strong bidding from the investors on the first day of the bidding process, thanks to the buying from individual investors. The issue, which kicked off on Thursday October 30, shall close for bidding on Monday, November 03.

Studds Accessories is selling its shares in the price band of Rs 557-585 apiece. Investors can apply for a minimum of 25 shares and its multiples thereafter. It is looking to raise Rs 455.49 crore via IPO, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 77,86,120 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders of the company.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the data, the investors made bids for 43,60,325 equity shares, or 80 per cent, compared to the 54,50,284 equity shares offered for the subscription by 1.10 pm on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The bidding for the issue shall continue for three-days and will conclude on Monday, November 03.

The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 1.24 per cent, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 83 per cent. However, the quota set aside for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was yet to see any bids as of the same time.

Incorporated in 1975, Faridabad-based Studds Accessories is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories. It designs, manufactures, markets, and sells helmets under the 'Studds' and 'SMK' brands, while other accessories are sold under the 'Studds' brand. Studds Accessories distributes its products across India and exports to over 70 countries.

Advertisement

With nearly five decades of experience, Studds Accessories operates three manufacturing facilities with a total annualized capacity of 9.04 million units. Its flagship brand 'Studds' underscores its leadership and strong brand equity. Its focus on safety, reliability, and quality has helped establish its brands - Studds and SMK, said Choice Broking.

"Its dominant market position, strong brand recall, and growing presence across domestic and international markets, coupled with favorable industry tailwinds and consistent financial performance, position it well for sustainable growth. We therefore recommend a 'subscribe' rating," it added.

Ahead of its IPO, Studds Accessories raised a total of Rs 136.65 crore from anchor investors as it allocated 23,35,836 equity shares at Rs 585 apiece. Studds Accessories has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent shares. Retail investors have an allocation of 35 per cent in the IPO.

Advertisement

In India, the share of organized and ISI-certified helmets is projected to rise from 70 per cent in 2019 to over 80 per cent by 2029 due to mandatory BIS certifications, creating greater opportunities. The industry is also witnessing premiumization and shorter replacement cycles typically 3–4 years for standard helmets and 6–7 years for premium ones which further boosts recurring demand, said Arihant Capital.

"With strong export presence across over 70 countries, partnerships with major OEMs such as Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield, and Yamaha, and a debt-free balance sheet, it is expected to achieve sustainable growth, margin improvement, and long-term profitability. The issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 33 times. We recommend a 'subscribe for long -term' rating for this IPO," it said.

For the three-months ended on June 30, 2025, Studds Accessories reported a net profit of Rs 20.25 crore with a revenue of Rs 152.01 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 69.64 crore with a revenue coming in at Rs 595.89 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2025. At current valuations, it shall command a total market capitalization little more than Rs 2,300 crore.

Last heard, Studds Accessories was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 55-60 apiece, suggesting nearly 10 per cent gains for investors. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities is the book running lead manager for Studds Accessories IPO and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE on Thursday, November 07.